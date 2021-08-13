(2011)
Joe Mosby, Arkansas’ best-known outdoor writer, was honored at the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Mosby, 80, is the retired news editor of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission who continues to write a weekly column and several stories on the outdoors distributed by the Arkansas News Bureau. He was inducted into the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame in 2002.
Johnny and Linda Irby of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. They were married Aug. 11, 1961, in Conway at the home of the late Rev. G.D. and Mrs. Cardin. Mr. Irby retired from the Conway Human Development Center in 1997, and Mrs. Irby is a homemaker. They have one daughter, Anita Stephens of Springhill, and two grandsons. They are planning an anniversary trip to the East Coast at a later date.
(1996)
Carl H. Southerland, longtime resident of Conway, celebrated his 90th birthday at a party given by his family at the family home. Born Aug. 10, 1906, in the Pickles Gap community, he is a son of the late Lee Herman and Catherine Southerland. He is married to the former Louretta Lee Kelly of Muskogee, Okla. He is retired from Little Rock Air Force Base and also worked in the oil industry in Oklahoma, the Marche Ordnance Plant during the war, and as a plumber.
Wayne, Deborah and Joshua Fagan of Camarillo Calif., have been visiting with Wayne’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.R. Fagan of Conway.
Ashley Bradberry, 9, was pictured selected a backpack full of school supplies for one of her sisters, while her mother, Bonnie, waits at the Conway Housing Authority Project POPE substation. The housing authority collected supplies for the 91 families served by CHA.
(1971)
Airman Fletcher Smith III spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. And Mrs. Fletcher Smith, and sister, Miss Julie Smith. Airman Smith completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, and is now stationed at Sheppard Field, Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. John P. Pickhardt and children, Brad, Mark and Barbie, returned to their home in New Orleans, La., after spending a week with Mrs. Pickhardt’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence White, and Mr. Pickhardt’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Pickhardt, all of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gates and sons, Bobby and Ronnie, returned from a vacation trip to Houston, Galveston, and Dallas, Texas. They also visited Mr. Gates’ parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Gates, in Crossett.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ford last week attended an antique auction in Ripley, Tenn. They had Mr. and Mrs. Karl Chrisemer of Fort Smith as recent guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.