The theme of the 2012 Faulkner County Fair Parade is “A Gold Medal Performance.” Parade planners picked the theme with a nod to the Olympics. The parade will be held Sept. 18 in downtown Conway.
A fire engulfed 20 to 30 acres on Saltillo Road before it was contained. Eight fire departments, including Liberty, Saltillo, Hill Top, Vilonia, Holland, Enola, Cato and Highway 286, were on the scene as well as the Arkansas Forestry. Several emergency workers and ambulances were also on hand. One firefighter did get overheated but did not require medical attention.
Velma and Erich Albat Jr. of Conway celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary at a reception at Harlan Park Baptist Church. The Albats were married Aug. 5, 1952, in Coal Hill (Johnson County). Mrs. Albat was born in Coal Hill, a daughter of Archie Wheeler of Conway and the late Mildred Wheeler. Mr. Albat was born in Beckemeyer, Ill., a son of the late Iola and Erich Albat Sr. of Coal Hill. The Albats have two children, Erich Brian Albat and Vicki Albat, and one grandchild. Mr. and Mrs. Albat are both retired teachers.
By awarding more than $1 million in contracts, the Guy City Council moved clear, abundant water for area residents a little closer from the dream stage to the drinking class. Awarded contracts were for a water tank, and for pipes for improvements to the city water system.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Downs returned from a vacation in Florida. They were accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Lockard of Heber Springs. They visited DisneyWorld in Orlando, Cypress Gardens in Winter Haven and Busch Gardens in Tampa. They also toured Kennedy Space Center, Miami Beach and Sanibel Island.
Mr. and Mrs. E.W. Packard and Mrs. Foron Brewer returned from a 13-day trip to Mexico. They were members of a tour directed by the Rev. David M. Hankins Jr., pastor of Oak Forest United Methodist Church in Little Rock.
Mrs. J.H. Mosby of Dallas and Mrs. Paul Poston of Texarkana, Texas, visited their sister, Mrs. James Slaughter, and Mr. Slaughter for the weekend.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe H. Lyford returned from a 10-day trip to Buena Vista, Colo.
Mr. and Mrs. John Tarpley and Mrs. Charlie Parker and children, Charlene and Jeff, of Louisiana, visited Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Rimmer, Reita and Donna, of Guy.
Mr. and Mrs. Merrill Hiscock and son, Brett, of Austin, Texas, were recent guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Silaz Jr.
