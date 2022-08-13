The theme of the 2012 Faulkner County Fair Parade is “A Gold Medal Performance.” Parade planners picked the theme with a nod to the Olympics. The parade will be held Sept. 18 in downtown Conway.

A fire engulfed 20 to 30 acres on Saltillo Road before it was contained. Eight fire departments, including Liberty, Saltillo, Hill Top, Vilonia, Holland, Enola, Cato and Highway 286, were on the scene as well as the Arkansas Forestry. Several emergency workers and ambulances were also on hand. One firefighter did get overheated but did not require medical attention.

