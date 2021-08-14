(2011)
Johnny and Evelyn Wilson are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married in Conway on Aug. 6, 1971. They have three children, Jay Wilson of Conway, Chris Wilson of Conway and the late Kay Wilson, and six grandchildren. Johnny is originally from Manila and Evelyn is from Conway. They have lived in Conway for 40 years.
Kelly Gunter and her daughter, Emily, were pictured spinning around on the runway at the Cradle Care fashion show fundraising event. Proceeds from the event will go to support the program that offers help to expectant and teen mothers.
More than 490 University of Central Arkansas students graduated during summer commencement on Friday. Hundreds of friends and family gathered at the Farris Center to celebrate the graduates’ accomplishment. UCA President Allen Meadors told the audience that the university’s faculty and staff share the pride of the family and friends.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. Glavis B. Edwards of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception at Woodland Heights Baptist Church. They were married Aug. 27, 1946, at the bride’s home in Batesville. The former Margaret Price, Mrs. Edwards was born Aug. 8, 1926, at Guy, a daughter of John and Auda Henderson Price. Mr. Edwards was born in September 1926 at Mount Pleasant, a son of Edwin and Minnie Lou Edwards. He is a World War II veteran and is retired from the USDA. They are parents of Dr. G.B. Edwards, Michael Edwards, John Edwards, Joe Edwards, and Claire Reynolds, and have five grandchildren.
(1971)
The Rev. and Mrs. James E. Major returned from Stratford, Ontario, Canada, where they spent several days. They attended three theatrical productions. En route home they visited the Rev. Major’s sister, Mrs. Mary B. Kendrick, in Pontiac, Mich., and also stopped to visit friends in St. Louis, Mo.
Floyd Morse II returned from Knoxville, Tenn., where he attended a 10-day claims examiner workshop at the University of Tennessee. He appeared last Thursday on a television program as the interviewer in a typical Employment Security Division session with a client. He is affiliated with the Conway branch of the Employment Security Division.
