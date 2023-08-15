10 years ago
(2013)
It’s been 75 years since the first Faulkner County Fair Parade, and a jolly gathering of parade planners met recently to choose the theme of the next parade, set for Sept. 17. After a list of suggestions, “Faulkner County Fair’s Diamond Jubilee” was first named by Fletcher Smith. But “Faulkner County Fair Diamond Jubilee Sparkle and Shine” was the winning choice for the name of the 75th annual Faulkner County street parade. Also receiving several votes was the perennial suggestion of “From Trails to Turnpikes.” Committee member Toby Hart said every year her father served on the committee and had suggested this name.
25 years ago
(1998)
Vilonia young people recently spent a week with their local police department as part of the Vilonia Junior Police Academy. As part of the academy, the youngsters learned what it’s like to be a police officer and, more importantly, what could happen to them if they tangle with drugs or alcohol. Lt. Billy Baker of the Vilonia Police Department is the one who has pushed the idea of the academy, received city council approval and secured the grant funding necessary to get it off the drawing board and into the classroom. A total of 15 boys and girls from ages 13 to 18 attended the academy one week recently, with 15 10- to 12-year-olds attending the week prior. More than 19 public service agencies, from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to the Arkansas State Police, spoke to both of the classes.
50 years ago
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Hiram Gillian left for a vacation in Oklahoma. They spent last week in Dallas, Texas, and Missouri.
Steve Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Thompson, left this morning to spend the weekend with his uncle, Guy Hankins Jr., and Mrs. Hankins, in Dallas, Texas. Also making the trip were Mrs. Clifford C. Councille Jr. and daughter, Ginger, of Little Rock.
Tony Daugherty was a weekend guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Daugherty, en route to Wilmington, Del., where he will be employed by DuPoint Corp. The younger Daugherty recently completed requirements for his master of science degree in industrial engineering at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
