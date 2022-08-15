From the Holland community news by Margie Fulmer: Our “Holland Community Help for the Children” will be held Saturday at the Community Center. School supplies can be dropped off at the Community Center. Please do not drop off any clothing. Rosa Lee and Robert McElroy took granddaughters Tara, Cara and Rebekah Collins to Woolly Hollow to swim one day last week. We received 1/2 inch of rain one night last week. It wasn’t much, but it was appreciated, and the temperature was expected to be a little cooler this week, and that’s another blessing.
From the Guy community news by Brenda Dowdy Holt: Rain! It’s raining today! But my grass is growing, too! Oh well, I will get it mowed again one day soon. School is almost here everyone. Hope everyone has a great year. Remember to watch for those children waiting to catch the bus.
Mount Vernon-Enola’s 8-and-under girls softball team recently won the Tri-County title with a 17-3 record. Team members are Helen Thompson, Ashley Hawkins, Kendall Holland, Hannah Beene, Keshia Ford, Lori Hoggard, Stephanie Lasley, Tara Sullivan, Kayla Brewer, Shaylon Smith, Nora Stout and Amanda Curtis. Coaches are Darren Hawkins, Denis Curtis and Wayne Beene. The team is sponsored by Steve Lasley.
Mike Conley, the Olympic gold and silver medalist, was pictured talking with Diane Strain and Woody Cummins during the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Evening with Winners fund-raising event at Conway High School. Conley was the featured guest at the event, designed to raise funds for the non-profit agency which promotes mentoring relationships between youth from single-parent homes and adult volunteers from the community.
Miss Mary Lynn Morrow of Dallas, Texas, is a guest of her aunt, Mrs. Charles Archer Jr., and Dr. Archer. Also visiting are their daughter and grandson, Mrs. Dan Yoakum and Drew.
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Heffington of Bellaire, Texas, arrived to visit his mother, Mrs. T.H. Heffington, and her mother, Mrs. Grace Johnson. Mr. Heffington is assistant city manager of Bellaire. They also visited other relatives in the area.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Hoyt Jr. and children Arthur III and Aaron Christopher, returned from a six-week stay in New Orleans, La., where Mr. Hoyt attended a faculty training institute at Louisiana State University in New Orleans. The training institute was financed by the Atomic Energy Commission to study and determine the scientific, economic and sociological consequences of nuclear power.
