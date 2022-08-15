From the Holland community news by Margie Fulmer: Our “Holland Community Help for the Children” will be held Saturday at the Community Center. School supplies can be dropped off at the Community Center. Please do not drop off any clothing. Rosa Lee and Robert McElroy took granddaughters Tara, Cara and Rebekah Collins to Woolly Hollow to swim one day last week. We received 1/2 inch of rain one night last week. It wasn’t much, but it was appreciated, and the temperature was expected to be a little cooler this week, and that’s another blessing.

From the Guy community news by Brenda Dowdy Holt: Rain! It’s raining today! But my grass is growing, too! Oh well, I will get it mowed again one day soon. School is almost here everyone. Hope everyone has a great year. Remember to watch for those children waiting to catch the bus.

