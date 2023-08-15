By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Tina Fenner of Conway, Eric Johnson of Maumelle, Skye McKinney of Conway and Terry Williams of Greenbrier, along with Central Sterile Manager Mandy Picard of Conway have passed the International Association of Healthcare Central Service Material Management certification exam to become Certified Registered Central Service Technicians. All five are members of the Central Sterile Department at Conway Regional Health System. The department is responsible for ensuring that instruments used in all surgical procedures at the medical center are sterile.critical in preventing infection.
(1998)
Fellowship Bible Church recently dedicated its new building on Hogan Lane. The 19,000-square-foot building had a total project cost of $1.4 million. It features a worship center that seats about 300, a learning center for children, administrative offices, and a facility for student ministries. Fellowship most recently rented space at 1507 Caldwell St., which was previously First Presbyterian Church. The church was started in 1987 by about 20 Conway residents who traveled to Little Rock to attend Fellowship Bible Church. About 250 families attend the church.
(1973)
Mrs. Joe D. Ward of Conway has won an International Harvester Travelall Wagon and a 29-foot camping trailer in the International Pick Your Prize Sweepstakes. Mrs. Ward said she and her husband estimated the value of the rig at between $8,000 and $10,000. “I just can’t believe it,” she exclaimed. Mrs. Ward was registered at Watts Ready Mix Inc., the International dealership in Conway. The wagon and trailer were one of three prize packages from which Mrs. Ward could choose. She said her family does no camping, and they probably will sell the fully equipped trailer.
The condition of the soybean crop in Faulkner County last week was reported “fair to good” with 95 percent of it planted. The weed control battle is in full swing. Late plantings of sorghum are off to a good start. The early plantings are in good shape. There were no insects to report in cotton, and weed controls have been applied to the small cotton crop. Corn is putting on tassels and a few roasting ears have been cut. Livestock is in good condition. Fleas and ticks remain a nuisance to cattle.
