(2011)
Hendrix College received national recognition, appearing in The Princeton Review’s “Best 376 Colleges”, 2012 edition for campus life and academia. According to Hendrix, the schools featured in the publication that high school and undergraduate students may use as a guide to higher education represent the top 15 percent in the nation. Hendrix was listed in the “Best of the Southeast” section of the annual review, which includes southern states from Arkansas to Virginia, and Kentucky to Florida.
Velda Lueders has been named “Realtor of the Year” by the Faulkner County Board of Realtors. She is currently president of the Board, and also served as president in 2005. She will serve next year as chair of the Arkansas Realtor’s Association committee on professional standards.
(1996)
The Red River Cloggers, under the direction of Judi King at the Judi King School of Dance, have been invited to perform in the 70th anniversary Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Three young women with Faulkner County ties are among the group. They are Beth Linn, who will be a student at Hendrix College this fall; Carrie Bayer, who will attend the University of Central Arkansas; and Salle-Anne Whillock, whose mother, Debbie, works as court reporter for 20th Judicial District Judge David Reynolds.
Mrs. L.T. “Teddy” Welborn of Conway was honored for her 90th birthday July 28 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Leo Troillet. Co-hosts were her daughters Jeanne Bell, Wanda Fason Jackson and Dorothy Knapp, and her son, retired Col. Larry Welborn. Mrs. Welborn was born July 28, 1906, in Terre Haute, Ind. She moved to Arkansas in 1930 with her late husband, L. Ted Welborn, who was a city policeman for many years. She now lives at Heritage center, where she pursues her interests in crochet, reading and various social activities.
(1971)
Mrs. Gena May Bruck has been named chairman of the phone center in Conway for the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon, the annual charity show for Muscular Dystrophy Associations of America Inc. The Conway phone center will be at the Arkansas Power & Light Co. Service Center. Volunteers will be members of the Conway Jaycettes. The telethon will be seen in Conway on KATV on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.
Mr. and Mrs. John R. Daves and children John Jr., George and Leslie, and a nephew, Mark Willit, have returned to Laredo, Texas, after visiting Mr. Daves’ brothers, V.B. Daves Sr. and Mrs. Daves, and Mr. and Mrs. Arthur M. Daves. They also visited other relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hendrickson returned from a two-month tour of Europe. They were met in Little Rock by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hendrickson Jr., his brother, Jack, Mrs. J. Kendall Hoggard and Miss Kaye Hoggard. The couple attended the International Student Pharmaceutical Federation convention in Copenhagen, Denmark, last week.
