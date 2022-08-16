Mount Vernon-Enola High School held a summer reading camp for about 50 students recently. The enrichment camp lasted five days. The program goals were to improve student reading levels and to enable them to become life-long readers. The focus was to have students enjoying reading. Students attending left with several books to take home to read, re-read or trade with friends. The program schedule included reading time, author studies, reader’s theater, reading strategies, and crafts. Parents attended a program where the student showcased their new skills.
L. Tray Ott, a CPA financial planner with Harwood, Ott & Fisher, P.A., in Conway, has been awarded the Personal Financial Specialist credential by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He joins an elite group of professionals who have demonstrated advanced knowledge of tax, estate, retirement, investment and insurance planning.
Two Conway eighth-graders participated in a state-funded program looking at the future of computers. Daniel Liu and Taylor Ladd were among 38 eighth-grade students from across Arkansas who attended a state-funded AEGIS program titled “Artificial Intelligence – A Knowledge-Based Approach” held at Harding University in Searcy. Since computers are becoming a more common tool in today’s society, and developing artificial intelligence is an important part of the computer’s future, the program explored several aspects of the problem.
Jeanene Nabholz has completed 20 years of employment at the Conway Human Development Center. She began her employment as a life skills trainer and is now a habilitation and rehabilitation instructor. She and her husband, Jim, have four children.
Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Speaker; Mr. and Mrs. Warren E. Oliver and daughter, Susan; Dr. and Mrs. Robert B. Benafield and children, Leslie, Bryan and Lenlie; and Mrs. Bennie Wilkins were in Magnolia for the wedding of their granddaughter and niece, Miss Janet Leslie Wilkins and David Carlton Crow. The group attended the rehearsal dinner at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lem Schultz.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe H. Hunnicutt and Mr. and Mrs. Hal Hunnicutt were in Little Rock for the wedding of Miss Linda Kathleen Young, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin L. Young of Louisville, Ky., and Michael Lee Chandler. The bridegroom is a nephew of Joe Hunnicutt and a cousin of Hal Hunnicutt.
Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Spears of Tappahannock, Va., are visiting his aunt, Mrs. C.C. Williams, and other relatives in Conway.
