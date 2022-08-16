Mount Vernon-Enola High School held a summer reading camp for about 50 students recently. The enrichment camp lasted five days. The program goals were to improve student reading levels and to enable them to become life-long readers. The focus was to have students enjoying reading. Students attending left with several books to take home to read, re-read or trade with friends. The program schedule included reading time, author studies, reader’s theater, reading strategies, and crafts. Parents attended a program where the student showcased their new skills.

L. Tray Ott, a CPA financial planner with Harwood, Ott & Fisher, P.A., in Conway, has been awarded the Personal Financial Specialist credential by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He joins an elite group of professionals who have demonstrated advanced knowledge of tax, estate, retirement, investment and insurance planning.

