By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Conway’s golf teams opened the season in successful fashion. The Cats and Lady Cats downed Cabot in a 44-player dual match at Greystone Country Club Cypress Creek Course in Cabot. Rather than having A and B matches, each team sent out 11 golfers for both boys and girls and counted the top scores. In boys play, Conway prevailed 307-316. In girls play, Conway combined for a 131 to Cabot’s 140. Conway boys golfers noted for their play were Whit Parker, Lincoln Hill, Carter Cloe, Grayson McEowen, Luke Baker, Kyler Sanson, Dylan Smith, Clay Bradshaw, Josh Walker, Grant Risinger and Preston Lemons. Conway girls golfers noted for their play were Logan Tolliver, Lexis McDaniel, Anna Turner, Emily Lock, Megan Smith, Bailey Hawk, Brynn Lea, Catherine Brown, Andrea Oscar, Whitney Hill and Savannah Brown.
(1998)
A major drawdown of Lake Conway will begin Sept. 1, according to Carl Perrin of Conway, district fisheries biologist at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Perrin said the drawdown will lower the lake’s level by eight feet at the dam in order to make major repairs to the dam and its control structures. He said the 6,700-acre lake will shrink to about 3,000 acres during the drawdown, and it should take the lake about 25 to 30 days to get the lake down.
Toby Hart of Miss Toby’s School of Dance and Horseback Riding Academy recently attended a Southern Association of Dance Masters Convention in Memphis, Tenn. The two-day convention featured technique instruction as well as routine choreography in ballet, tap and jazz.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Brewer will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary at an open house at their home on Route 5, Conway. Mrs. Brewer, the former Myrtle McKenzie, is a daughter of the late John P. and Alice Hendrickson McKenzie. Mr. Brewer is a son of the late Eugene and Emma Mahan Brewer, all of Conway. The couple was married Dec. 23, 1923. They are parents of two sons, Carrol of Conway and Gene of Beebe, and three daughters, Rose Belk of Conway, Mary Cantwell of Pine Bluff, and Alice Simpson of Freemont, Calif. They also have 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Miss Eloise Rhode returned from a 10-day visit with her sister, Mrs. Tom Murphree, Mr. Murphree and children in Greenville, Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.