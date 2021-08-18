(2011)
Scott Spainhour, superintendent of the Greenbrier School District, was doubly honored recently for his support of the military. She received a Statement of Support from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve of Arkansas for his support of military members. In addition, Spainhour was given a Patriot Award for his emphasis within the district of the importance of being in the military. Statements of Suppport were also given to each principal in all six schools in the district.
Greenbrier quarterback Neal Burcham will be part of an ESPN special to air this week. ESPN will show a program on the Elite 11 quarterback camp that was held in California. In that camp, which featured many of the top high school quarterbacks in the country, Burcham was named co-MVP.
Georgia Morgan was featured in a newspaper advertisement honoring her on her 101st birthday. Family and friends were invited to a reception on Aug. 20.
(1996)
Helen Plotkin, director of college relations at Hendrix College, won two first-place awards in the annual communications contest sponsored by the National Federation of Press Women (NFPW). She received awards for the college’s 1994-95 annual report in the “External Annual Report – Non-Profit” category, and for the “Invitation to Lead” brochure in the “Brochure, Four-Color, Non-Profit” category. Both publications advanced to the national competition.
The Conway School District has been awarded $72,500 for the addition of two new programs. The Vocational Education Division of the Arkansas Department of Education provides start-up equipment funds on a one-time basis so schools can purchase needed equipment for new or expanded courses. New courses in medical professions education and expanded training in basic computer keyboarding will be implemented at Conway schools.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Lavoughn Duran and children Yvonne, Anita and Marianna, returned to Greenwood, Miss., after spending a few days with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Duran.
Miss Hazel Lasley, who teaches home economics at Washington State University in Pullman, is visiting her sister, Miss Jewel Lasley, and other relatives here and at Enola. Miss Jewel Lasley went to Arizona to meet her sister. They visited the Grand Canyon before starting for Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. John D. Laster of Tennessee arrived Sunday to visit Mrs. Laster’s uncle, Jack E. Wilson and Mrs. Wilson, and her aunt, Mrs. George E. Rotton. Mrs. Rotton accompanied them Monday to Heber Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.