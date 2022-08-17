The Faulkner Chamber Music Festival was held recently with performances at the Snow Fine Arts Center at the University of Central Arkansas and in Trieschmann Fine Arts Building at Hendrix College. Pictured in the newspaper were performers Joo Yuh Preece and Geoffrey Robson, violins.
Christina Early, 15, and Rachel James, 16, were pictured looking at their sheet music during band practice at Conway High School West. Band practice started Aug. 2 and the band is already showing promise, said Paul Taylor, assistant band director.
Joseph Horton, dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Central Arkansas, has been named vice president of the Mid-West Association of Deans of Colleges of Business Administration. The association is one of seven regional associations of the American Assembly of Collegiate Schools of Business, the international association for management education. Horton plans to use the vice presidency to enhance the services which the Mid-West association provides to about 150 member institutions in nine states. Horton is completing his first year as dean at UCA.
Debbie Ann Garcia of Vilonia has been awarded a $500 scholarship from the Southwest Regional Council of Housing and Redevelopment. Ms. Garcia, a single parent with two children, attends the University of Central Arkansas, where she is studying special education. The council offers scholarships to families that receive public housing assistance. Making the presentation to Ms. Garcia was Mary Boyd, director of the Conway Housing Authority.
The family and friends of Rube B. Brown honored him July 16 at a celebration of his 90th birthday. His birthday was July 19. Also honored at the Brown home was Dan W. Reynolds, his son-in-law, whose birthday was July 16. Mrs. Mattie Edwards, a niece of Mr. Brown, was an honored guest. She was 91 on Jan. 16. Mr. Brown was born July 19, 1882, in El Paso (White County), son of Samuel Burkett Brown and Amanda Ward Brown. After the death of his father, he and his mother moved to Greenbrier. He married Callie Castleberry in 1902. They had five children, all of whom were present at the party. They are Elmer T. Brown, Virgie Reynolds, Floy Taulbee, Erkle Acre and Lois Fischer. Mrs. Brown died in 1964.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Graham and son, Ritchie, have been visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Gilmore, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford were weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Orville Summers of Little Rock at their home on Greers Ferry.
Mr. and Mrs. M.J. Richison of Flora, Ill., are guests of her sister, Mrs. James Siria, and Mr. Siria.
