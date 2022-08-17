The Faulkner Chamber Music Festival was held recently with performances at the Snow Fine Arts Center at the University of Central Arkansas and in Trieschmann Fine Arts Building at Hendrix College. Pictured in the newspaper were performers Joo Yuh Preece and Geoffrey Robson, violins.

Christina Early, 15, and Rachel James, 16, were pictured looking at their sheet music during band practice at Conway High School West. Band practice started Aug. 2 and the band is already showing promise, said Paul Taylor, assistant band director.

