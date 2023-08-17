10 Years Ago
(2013)
Chester (Checky) and Lorice Moix of Conway recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They were married July 19, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mrs. Moix is the former Lorice Moss of Heber Springs. She was employed by Acxiom and Ott Land Title Company before her retirement. Checky is retired from Nabholz Construction Corp. They are parents of Brian Moix, Bubba Moix, Eric Moix, Belinda Madding and Tracy Dail. They have nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Joe Boze, a Conway native and veteran banking executive, has been named chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of River Town Bank. He returns to Arkansas after serving as president and CEO of AVB Bank in Broken Arrow, Okla.
25 Years Ago
(1998)
Virco Mfg. Corp. has promoted Mike Childers as third shift supervisor of chrome plating. Childers joined Virco in 1990 as a chrome plater and has most recently been a supervisor trainee since November 1997. Childers is a sergeant in the Arkansas National Guard and a certified Emergency Medical Technician.
Tiffany Industries recently completed two full years without a lost time injury or illness. The company, which manufactures innovative workplace furniture, employs about 150 workers. A plaque was purchased for the occasion and presented to the employees. The company has plans to reward the employees for the accomplishment. As of June 30, the total man hours worked was 444,400.
50 Years Ago
(1973)
A man reported to police that a car had run into his yard, stopping just short of his front door. A 100-year-old shrub was destroyed as the car traversed his lawn.
Along with the rest of the state, Faulkner County’s total of registered voters dropped this year. Jimmie “Red” Jones, auditor of state, explained that it is normal for the number of registrants to fall off during non-election years. Faulkner’s total as of June 1 was 16,821 as compared to 16,890 a year ago.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe H. Lyford returned from a two-week vacation in Buena Vista, Colo.
