(2011)
The Department of Transportation announced that the long-awaited widening of Interstate 40 from Conway to Interstate 430 has received a grant of $3.75 million from the Federal Highway Administration. The project was said to be planned to “reduce congestion and emissions and improve safety and economic development.” The total cost of the 20-mile-long project is expected to exceed $100 million.
The Faulkner County 4-H Dairy Judging team recently took top honors in the 4-States Dairy Daze Dairy Cattle Judging contest in Bentonville. The team will now move on to the World Dairy Expo. Team members are Hannah Reed, Macey Edelen, Taylor McKinney, Jansen Riddle and Arkansas 4-H Program Director Ann Sortor. Jason and Gina Riddle, along with Leigh Helms, coach the team.
University of Central Arkansas football players Derrick Steele and Zach Bush were pictured in the newspaper participating in practice this week. The Bears were gearing up or the upcoming season, which begins Sept. 1 against Henderson State at Estes Stadium.
(1996)
Conway Junior High School has adjusted its starting school time for the coming year. The first bell will ring at 8:10 a.m. instead of 8:17 as in years past. First period homeroom will begin at 8:20. The extra time is needed for students to get to their lockers and have ample time to get to their first-period classes.
A proposal to annex land that would more than double the city’s population has been approved by the Mayflower City Council. The proposal, which would include more than eight square miles of unincorporated land, is slated for the November general election. If it passes, it would be only the second annexation for Mayflower in the past 25 years. It would place inside the Mayflower city limits some 4,000 residents, moving the city from a second-class a first-class destination.
(1971)
Mrs. E.E. Fraser and Mr. Clayton Lamey were winners in the Conway Duplicate Bridge Club on Tuesday night. Other winners were Mrs. Jimmie Ligon and Mrs. J.O, Hefley, second; and Mrs. J.D. Starkey and Mrs. Cliff Horton, third.
Mrs. Rebecca Glover of Wooster observed her 93rd birthday Sunday at Richardson Nursing Home. Assisting in opening gifts were her daughter, Mrs. Harry Stevens of Spanaway, Wash., and her son, Coy Glover of Conway. Mrs. Glover, widow of A.L. Glover, also has another daughter, Mrs. Russell Fuller of Wooster. About 75 friends and relatives visited her during the day, and the Assembly of God Church Choir sang in her honor.
The family of J.D. Milburn of Midwest City, Okla., formerly of Conway, has been selected first runner-up in the Oklahoma All-American family competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.