Carolyn Mitchell recently fulfilled a lifelong dream. After 50 years, she earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Central Arkansas at age 72. She was a student at Ouachita Baptist studying home economics in the early 1960s. She dropped out of school after marrying and having her first child. She was only about six hours away from a degree when she left school. Last summer, she expressed interest in returning to school, and did so.

Bobby Ward, 77, who retired from the racing industry, will be the Grand Marshal of the Faulkner County Fair Parade on Sept. 18. Ward spent 20 years in racing, and was inducted into the National Spring Hall of Fame earlier this year. Organizers said he was a natural to be Grand Marshal at the parade with the theme “A Gold Medal Performance.” In his 20-year racing career, Ward won 369 feature races and the season title at several tracks across the country.

