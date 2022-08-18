Carolyn Mitchell recently fulfilled a lifelong dream. After 50 years, she earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Central Arkansas at age 72. She was a student at Ouachita Baptist studying home economics in the early 1960s. She dropped out of school after marrying and having her first child. She was only about six hours away from a degree when she left school. Last summer, she expressed interest in returning to school, and did so.
Bobby Ward, 77, who retired from the racing industry, will be the Grand Marshal of the Faulkner County Fair Parade on Sept. 18. Ward spent 20 years in racing, and was inducted into the National Spring Hall of Fame earlier this year. Organizers said he was a natural to be Grand Marshal at the parade with the theme “A Gold Medal Performance.” In his 20-year racing career, Ward won 369 feature races and the season title at several tracks across the country.
The University of Central Arkansas has received federal grants totaling more than $180,000, according to an announcement from 2nd District Congressman Vic Snyder. The Corporation for National Service’s grant of $117,678 will fund positions for 10 Americorps workers to run the Improved Reading Readiness and Reading Skills program through the UCA Department of Health Sciences. They will tutor children in grades K-12 to improve reading abilities. The Department of Speech and Language received $70,000 to help fund a 16-course, masters level training program to prepare “independent living” rehabilitation specialists to provide services to people who are deaf, low-functioning deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf and blind.
Mr. and Mrs. George Jones and children of Arkadelphia are spending the week in Conway with her mother, Mrs. Jewel Crow. Mr. Jones, assistant basketball coach at Ouachita Baptist University, also is attending the high school coaches clinic under way at State College of Arkansas. He played baseball with the Arkadelphia team that went to the finals of the Arkansas semi-pro tournament here over the weekend.
Mrs. Ruby Boydston returned from St. Louis, Mo., where she visited her daughter, Mrs. Richard Paladino, Mr. Paladino and sons, Ricky Lynn and Scott Allen. She went especially to get acquainted with her new grandson, Scott Allen, born July 23 in St. Louis.
Mr. and Mrs. Homer Brown have returned from a 10-day trip to Florida where Mr. Brown attended a five-day conductors clinic at the University of Miami in Coral Gables. They were accompanied by his sister, Mrs. Euna Wortham of Morrilton.
