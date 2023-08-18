Conway golfers have opened the season in strong defense of their dual state titles. The Wampus Cats and Lady Cats posted their second straight sweep with titles at the Wampus Cat Invitation at Conway Country Club. The Conway boys White team won with 296 strokes. Cabot was second with 319, and Lakeside was third at 320. The Cats’ Lincoln Hill was medalist with a 70. Whit Parker was second at 72. The Lady Cats came in with a score of 244. Bryant was second at 265 and Central Arkansas Christian was third at 281. Conway Blue was second among 12 teams at 358. Mount Vernon-Enola’s golfers came in with a score of 550.
Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Moix of Conway celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at the Old Gin Special Events Center with 200 relatives and friends. The couple were married July 27, 1933, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Joseph Poblecheeck officiating. Mr. Moix, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Dan Moix, was born Oct. 3, 1910. Mrs. Moix, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jack Hightower, was born Aug. 13, 1916. They have five children, the late William “Bill” Moix, Theodore “Bud” Moix, Theresa Taylor, Norbert Moix and Frank Moix, all of Conway. They also have 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Odom and children Gary, Sharon and Davis, spent the weekend in Nashville, Tenn., and went to Opryland.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Martin and daughter, Kathy, spent the weekend in Jonesboro. Miss Martin attended pre-registration sessions at Arkansas State University, where she plans to enroll in the fall.
Bill Clements has been named football coach at Greenbrier High School, succeeding Larry Dobson, who resigned to join the Russellville High School faculty as a science teacher. Clements, who coached one year at Vilonia and two at Clinton, earlier had been chosen as assistant football coach and science instructor at Greenbrier. He plans to move to Greenbrier immediately.
Mrs. George Pickett IV and daughter, Alyssa, have returned after a vacation in North Carolina.
