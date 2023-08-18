(2013)

Conway golfers have opened the season in strong defense of their dual state titles. The Wampus Cats and Lady Cats posted their second straight sweep with titles at the Wampus Cat Invitation at Conway Country Club. The Conway boys White team won with 296 strokes. Cabot was second with 319, and Lakeside was third at 320. The Cats’ Lincoln Hill was medalist with a 70. Whit Parker was second at 72. The Lady Cats came in with a score of 244. Bryant was second at 265 and Central Arkansas Christian was third at 281. Conway Blue was second among 12 teams at 358. Mount Vernon-Enola’s golfers came in with a score of 550.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.