Mirian Mitchell Hulen Scott asked daily for updates about Hendrix College. She cared about education – all kinds of education – and specifically the college, friends said. The prominent Hendrix alumna died July 18 at age 98. Friends and family gathered recently at Conway First United Methodist Church – the same church where Scott was baptized at the age of 2 – to honor her life. Speakers included Jimmy Dalton, an adopted grandson. A former teacher, Scott dressed meticulously and loved to tell real-life stories. She moved to the Hendrix campus at age 2. Her mother, the late George Emma “Georgia” Mitchell Hulen, was a dietitian at the college. Her father, Grover, taught at the college and became a night watchman when he retired.
The Vilonia City Council voted recently to allow the sewer committee to borrow $52,000 to fix the city’s overflow problem, despite the mayor’s opposition. The loan is a 10-year deferred interest loan, to be paid back in either 30 or 40 years, with a 5 percent interest rate after the deferment. Sewer Committee Chairman Ken Belote said he hopes the city can pay the loan off in 10 years. He said he had a verbal commitment from the Arkansas Soil and Water Conservation Department to loan the city the money.
