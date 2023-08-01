By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Several swimmers for the Conway Aquakids Swim Team earned high places last weekend in the Long Course Age Group State Championships. Leading those who made the top three at state was A.J. Mainord, who won the 50 and 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 individual medley, 400 freestyle, and placed second in the 50 butterfly and 100 backstroke in the 11-12 boys division. Others making the top three were Aaron Rieth, Grace Karl, and the 11-12 boys relay team of Mainord, Ty Wingfield, Adrien Brite and Joseph Winningham. The Aquakids finished sixth in the boys division and seventh in the girls division. Mainord, Sydney Wingfield, Ty Wingfield and Elam Fulton qualified for the Central Zone Championships in Topeka, Kan.
(1998)
Diane L. Robinson of Conway will become the new director of the state Court Appointed Special Advocate Program with the Administrative Office of the Courts. For the past three years, Ms. Robinson was director of career development at Hendrix College. Her volunteer work includes working with student volunteer groups as an adviser, Girl Scouts, United Way and the Faulkner County CASA Board. CASA is a program where trained volunteers are appointed by a judge to represent the best interest of a child who is dependent-neglected and for whom a placement is being determined by the court.
(1973)
Title to the old Missouri Pacific Lines passenger and freight depot in downtown Conway is now in the name of Conway Corp. A deed to the property, on both sides of the track, was passed in a transaction completed last week. Mayor Walter Dunaway and City Attorney Robert W. Henry informed the City Council that the deed was delivered by J.M. Stone, land agent for MoPac, and was immediately filed for record at the office of Circuit Clerk Lucy Glover. Conway Corp. completed payment of the property by turning over to the railroad a check for $160,000. A payment of $25,000 was made some time ago. Dunaway said first negotiations for the railroad property were begun in 1961, with First State Bank & Trust Co. acquiring the site of its present building. MoPac earlier this year completed construction of a small freight depot on Highway 365, immediately south of Highway 286.
Mr. and Mrs. George Carder of Memphis, Tenn., were weekend guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gene Thompson. They also visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Frank Carder Jr. in Searcy.
