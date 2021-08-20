(2011)
Friendship Baptist Church on Rocky Point Road recently celebrated a ground-breaking ceremony to kick off the construction of its new $2.7 million worship center. Pastor Ken Jordan said the new worship center “will allow members of Friendship Baptist Church to better meet the spiritual needs of our growing community.”
The Greenbrier School District’s Board of Education announced that construction on the new fine arts center/auditorium is moving along well enough that the completion date has been moved up by two more days, with occupancy anticipated for Nov. 21. The new physical education building, scheduled to replace the old building, has a preliminary cost of about $2.9 million, which is about $138 per square foot.
Hendrix College will be one of eight NCAA Division III institutions in the newly named Southern Athletic Association. The new conference was formed in the spring and will being competition in the 2012-2013 academic year.
(1996)
Mrs. B.A. (Inez) Lewis recently received a plaque honoring her 60 years of service to Rotary. The presentation was made by Conway Rotary Club member Woody Cummins during the club’s regular meeting. Mrs. Lewis has been a Rotary Anne, which is a wife of a Rotary member, since 1935. Her attendance at the club’s 50th anniversary celebration marked her 54th annual banquet in Conway. Her daughter, Barbara Mooney, also attended the presentation.
Scotty Campbell of Conway won the Arkansas State Golf Association state championship in the 11-and-under division at Diamond Head Golf Club in Hot Springs. The top three players from six districts were invited to participate. Campbell won the evening by shooting a 3-over par 39 in the 9-hole event. Winning the state championship qualified Campbell to play in the regional championship in Oklahoma. He did not attend the event because he was selected to represent Arkansas in the United Commercial Travelers Junior golf tournament at Disney World, where he finished 12th.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Verne Smith of Perryville, who were married Sept. 2, 1921, at Mayflower, will hold an open house on Sunday in observance of their golden wedding anniversary. Mr. Smith is a retired rural mail carrier. Mrs. Smith is the former Omie Ramey. They have two sons, Wilburn V. Smith of Conway and Lt. Cmdr. Jim Smith of the Navy; two daughters, Mrs. Grace Height and Mrs. Betty Anne Campbell; and six grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Mosby returned from Fort Worth, Texas, where they visited his mother, Mrs. Mary Mosby, who is a patient at Harris Hospital.
Miss Annette Middleton recently returned after a two-month visit in Wayne, Ohio, with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Pate, and brother, Billy Middleton. She made the trip by plane.
