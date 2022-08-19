The Conway Rehabilitation Hospital staff won the 2012 Upper Division kickball championship in the Conway city league tournament. The team finished with 11 wins in a row. Players included Traci Turner, Brad Hartwick, Peyton Turner, Bradley Spradlin, Melanie Newman, Chris Huselton, Jessica Sanders, Ryan Johnson, Thomas McCoy, Amanda Briggler and Vanessa Vorhease, and coach Boyd Lasley.
Two members of the Faulkner County Democratic Women were recipients of awards at the Arkansas Federation of Democratic Women Bi-annual State Convention. Julie McDonald received the Nancy J. Hall Outstanding Democratic Woman Award for superior leadership as president of the Faulkner County group. Netta Schultheis received the Unsung Hero Award for her dedication to Faulkner County Democratic Women and her work with charitable causes.
Jenny Morris, assistant director of Help for Abuse Victims in Emergency Need (HAVEN), was pictured accepting a check for $8,016 from Cliff Henry, chairman of the Toad Suck Daze 5K/10K Run Committee for the Conway Kiwanis Club. The money comes from proceeds from the race, and is the largest amount raised by the run. Prior to this year’s event, the largest donation was $6,728. HAVEN has been the 50 percent recipient for the past nine years, but this year was given the entire amount in honor of the organization’s 10th anniversary.
Kay Ponthieux, assistant vice president of Physician and Government Relations at Conway Regional Medical Center, recently advanced to certified status in the American College of Medical Practice Executives. She has been employed at the hospital since February 1995 and has been instrument in bringing a unified network of rural health clinics to central Arkansas.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Conley and daughter, Patty Jane, of Fort Smith, have returned home after visiting friends in Conway. Mr. Conley is a former Conway oil distributorship manager.
Dr. and Mrs. Robert B. Benafield and children, Leslie, Bryan and Lenlie, are occupying their new four-bedroom home off Donaghey Avenue extended, about two miles south of Conway. The Benafields sold their five-bedroom home at 31 Meadowbrook Drive to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Weaver. The Weavers and their two sons, Doug and Don, and daughter, Charla, have moved in it.
Mrs. Phil Carter and daughter, Tish, of New Orleans, La., are spending the week with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Starkey. Mr. Carter accompanied them to Conway and they visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. Carter. Phil Carter is working in the Fayetteville area and later will join five former Conway High School classmates at a cottage on Greers Ferry Lake.
