(2011)
Johnnie Hanks of Heritage Living Center in Conway was named second runner-up in the Arkansas Health Care Association District One Queen Pageant held in Jacksonville. She competed after winning the Ms. Heritage Living Center Pageant earlier this summer.
Esther and Charles C. Wright of Conway celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Married Aug. 3, 1951, the Wrights have two daughters, Karen Ward and Donna Gail Wright, and one grandchild, Josie Ward. The Wrights are longtime residents of Conway. Charles served in the Marine Corps during World War II. His Marine Division raised the flag at Mount Suribachi. Charles and Esther both attended Arkansas State Teachers College, and Esther was employed at Montgomery Ward.
Charles and Mary Kathryn Wimberly of Conway celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 7. The Wimberlys were married July 7, 1941, in Star City. Mrs. Wimberly, the former Mary Kathryn Dishongh, is a housewife. Mr. Wimberly is retired from the Army, and also worked as the assistant business manger of Cummins Prison and a cost account for Spartan Industries in Star City. They have two children, Cherry White of Conway and Rick Wimberly of Tennessee. They have two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. They attend First Baptist Church.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. Royce Shumate of Greenbrier celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a family dinner. The Shumates were married Aug. 10, 1946, in Greenbrier. Mrs. Shumate, the former Glenna Blair, was born Oct. 26, 1928, at Greenbrier, a daughter of Clarence and Wincie Blair. She is retired from Alltel Telephone Services. Mr. Shumate was born Dec. 29, 1924, at Greenbrier, a son of Stanley and Zella McNew Shumate. He is retired from the Conway Human Development Center and served in the Navy in World War II. They have two daughters, Linda Arnold and Bettizelle Abrams, and four grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee Shock and Mr. and Mrs. Don Shock and children, Lindsey and Kristen, returned from a one-week visit with their daughter, sister, aunt, and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Doug Rivers of Lansing, Mich.
(1971)
Mrs. C.V. Robinette recently returned from Houston, Texas, where she visited her brother, C.R. King, and Mrs. King. She also visited her sisters, Mrs. C.J. Councill in Pasadena, Texas, and Mrs. R.M. Clibourn in Beaumont, Texas. She made the trip by plane.
Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Thomas of Magnolia were guests of Mrs. G.B. Mabry.
Only one tomato was grown on one vine in the Oak Street garden of Bill Early, but it was a whopper. The tomato weighed 1 pound and 13 ½ ounces. It was of the Mexican pink variety. At the current price in Conway grocery stores, the tomato had a value of more than $1.
