10 years ago
2013
Ongoing projects on the campus of Central Baptist College in Conway were the focus of a presentation by college President Terry Kimbrow to the Conway Noon Rotary Club. Kimbrow said much has changed since 1993 when he joined the administration of CBC as vice president for institutional advancement. About 200 students were enrolled in the college then, and the school was struggling to pay bills, including making payroll. Eight hundred and thirty-two students were enrolled in the school last year, and enrollment is now on the rise. The school now offers 40 bachelor’s degrees, and boasts a Professional Adult College Education program and online classes for leadership and ministry, as well as associate degrees.
25 years ago
1998
George and Leila “Lee” Curran of Conway recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary with a family dinner. The Currans were married July 31, 1937, in St. Louis. Mr. Curran was born in St. Louis, son of the late Howard and Myrtle Curran. Mrs. Curran was born in Sparta, Ill., daughter of the late Charles and Martha Bicket. Mr. and Mrs. Curran are the parents of eight children: David Curran of St. Louis; the late Michael Curran; Connie McKinney of Leola (Grant County); and George Curran, Donald Curran, Larry Curran, JoAnn Permenter and Mary Smith, all of Conway; They also have 12 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
50 years ago
1973
At least two carloads of baseball fans from Conway were in St. Louis, Mo., during the weekend for the series between the Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium. William C. Brazil, Frank Hamling, Joe B. McGee and Bill Johnson witnessed Friday’s game, which went to 15 innings. Gus Enderlin Jr., and his son, Mike, and Ed Bruich and his sons, Pat and Paul, witnessed Saturday’s and Sunday’s games. Mike Enderlin returned home suffering from mumps. Upon arriving home, two more of the Enderlin children had contracted mumps.
Mrs. Jeff Henderson and daughter, Erika, left to visit her mother, Mrs. Virginia Flynn, in Keo (Lonoke County).
Mr. and Mrs. Finis Holland and Mr. and Mrs. George Martin of Quitman were Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Holland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.