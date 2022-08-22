The Conway City Council has approved a master plan and the first phase of redevelopment of Curtis Walker Park, a multi-purpose sports complex on Museum Road. The Council voted to proceed with expenditures for Phase One of the park development, namely to build a 1,500-square-foot concession stand and restroom facilities at an estimated cost of $110,170. Funding will come from the Advertising Promotions prepared food and motel tax. The facility is used for Optimist football, semi-pro baseball, American Legion baseball, city baseball and St. Joseph High School baseball.
Led by Summar Roachell’s 72, the Conway Lady Cats took a 15-stroke victory in the 17th annual Simmons First Wildcat Invitational Golf Tournament in El Dorado. The Lady Cats combined for a total of 255. Bryant was second at 270 with El Dorado third at 276. Others noted for their play were Emily Lock, Alexis McDaniel, Logan Tullijar and Morgan Clark. El Dorado won a one-hole play with Conway for the boys title after each team finished at 317.
Water officials in Faulkner County receiving Community Water System Inc. water are resigned to a recently imposed increase in its wholesale rate and are generally hoping to avoid raising their own retail rates while they wait on a possible downturn in future cost analyses. CWS, a nonprofit water association that supplies water to seven retail systems in Faulkner County, has raised its wholesale water rate from $2.25 to $2.50 per thousand gallons. CWS began last year supplying Greers Ferry Lake water via a 58-mile pipeline to Quitman, Guy, Greenbrier, Wooster, Beaverfork, Vilonia and Mayflower.
Ryan “Bubba” Heffington, 7, of Conway, was pictured proudly displaying a 6 pound, 5 ounce bass he caught at Beaverfork Lake. He is a son of Mark and Mary Heffington.
The grand opening of the Kroger store in Faulkner Plaza in eastern Conway was a big success. Hundreds of people visited the store on Sunday. Alva Cobb has come to Conway from Fort Smith to serve as store manager, and Robert B. Gill, veteran manager of the Conway store at 1058 Front St., remains as co-manager. A grand prize of $1,000 in cash will be awarded at the conclusion of a drawing Sept. 2. Lesser prizes, including two television sets, will also be awarded. Kroger continues to hold a lease on the Front Street building.
Work is under way tearing down the Enderlin Gin and Feed Mill at Harkrider and Prairie streets. Gus Enderlin is owner of the property. The area will be used for expansion of the Enderlin Farm and Garden Center. The gin at one time was one of the finest operating in Faulkner County. It has been idle for the past several years.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Glover at Guy was burglarized Sunday night while they were at church. A television set and some money were taken.
