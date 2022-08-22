The Conway City Council has approved a master plan and the first phase of redevelopment of Curtis Walker Park, a multi-purpose sports complex on Museum Road. The Council voted to proceed with expenditures for Phase One of the park development, namely to build a 1,500-square-foot concession stand and restroom facilities at an estimated cost of $110,170. Funding will come from the Advertising Promotions prepared food and motel tax. The facility is used for Optimist football, semi-pro baseball, American Legion baseball, city baseball and St. Joseph High School baseball.

Led by Summar Roachell’s 72, the Conway Lady Cats took a 15-stroke victory in the 17th annual Simmons First Wildcat Invitational Golf Tournament in El Dorado. The Lady Cats combined for a total of 255. Bryant was second at 270 with El Dorado third at 276. Others noted for their play were Emily Lock, Alexis McDaniel, Logan Tullijar and Morgan Clark. El Dorado won a one-hole play with Conway for the boys title after each team finished at 317.

