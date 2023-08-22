By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
10 years ago
Alex Goff, a University of Arkansas student from Conway, finished third in his age division in the Ironman triathlon at Lake Placid, N.Y. A student majoring in kinesiology, Goff missed a second-place finish that would have qualified him for the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Hawaii. The race combined 112 miles of biking, 2.4 miles of swimming and 26.2 miles of running. He finished in 10 hours and 36 minutes.
Jenny Temple, circulation manager at the Faulkner County Library, was pictured sorting and organizing school supplies donated to the library for overdue book fines. The library will collect the supplies through Aug. 31, with the supplies going to needy children in the district.
25 years ago
Five generations of the Dorothy Hensley family of Conway gathered recently at Mrs. Hensley’s home. Gathering together for a family photo were Kristi Sade of Conway, holding her child, Adrian Sade; Lisa Gwatney of Conway, Adrian’s grandmother; Linda Hensley of Conway, Adrian’s great-grandmother; and Dorothy Hensley, Adrian’s great-great-grandmother.
A recent photo in the Log Cabin Democrat showed Andrew Keesee of Vilonia, age 7, and his grandfather, Lawrence Keesee Jr., holding a 7 ½-pound largemouth bass that Andrew caught on Brewer Lake. He was fishing with a plastic worm with a closed-faced reel. He was using an 8-pound test line.
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Williams and Mr. and Mrs. D.H. Collie spent Friday at Blanchard Springs near Mountain View.
Miss Emma Lee Kennemer of Tulsa, Okla., recently visited her sisters, Mrs. Marvelle Gaines and Mrs. G.W. Henry and Mr. Henry.
Miss Mary E. Bailey of Petersburg, Va., recently visited her aunts, Mrs. Bessie Cox and Mrs. Maude H. Boen.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Wimberly returned from a 10-day visit with their son, CPO Edward A. Wimberly, and family in Seattle, Wash., where he is assigned to the USS Bridget.
Mrs. Ben Vann is visiting her niece, Mrs. V.L. Wyman, and Mrs. Wyman in San Jose, Calif. She also plans to visit her brother, Hill Irby, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
