(2011)
The Faulkner County 4-H Shooting Sports Club earned several honors recently at the 2011 Arkansas 4-H Shooting Sports Range Events. Twelve Faulkner County 4-H members competed in the events seven skills areas: .22 pistol, .22 rifle, air pistol, archery, muzzleloader, pellet rifle, and shotgun. The teams were coached by Mark Bickford, Jeff Jackson, Jeff Riddle and Sherry Brewer. Team members were Seth Bickford, Austin Brewer, Megan Brewer, Lance Fason, Amber Hodge, Andrew Hodge, Russell Jackson, Blake Riddle, Jansen Riddle, Landon Riddle, Bailey Smith, and Chase Tucker.
Conway opened its volleyball season Tuesday night with a 25-19, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17 victory over Fort Smith Northside. Sara Stovall led the Lady Cats with 21 kills, and Madison Dyer added 11. Ferrin Macon had 24 assists and Julia Pettit had 20. Abby Mann had 20 digs and Alex Clardy had three blocks.
(1996)
Bronnie Rose of Vilonia High School attended the annual conference of the Arkansas Vocational Association held in Little Rock. Mrs. Rose is a member of the business education division. “Vocational Education: Beyond Grandfather’s Vision,” was the theme of the conference. Sessions and workshops included the subjects of youth apprenticeship, partnerships in medical professions; using TV to motivate and teach; block scheduling; and hyperactivity and attention disorders in children.
Hendrix College and Central Baptist College are among eight independent colleges and universities to receive $22,000 in scholarships from the UPS Foundation education endowment fund. The Arkansas grant, which will be used to fund scholars on each campus, will be distributed through the Independent College Fund of Arkansas.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. David Brickler and daughters, Belinda and Melissa, have returned to their home in Milwaukee, Wis., after spending a week with Mrs. Brickler’s mother, Mrs. Zelma Wright, and family.
Mrs. Sue L. Norris and daughter, Tracy, of San Diego, Calif., and Miss Ruby Lynch of Whittier, Calif., returned to their home after spending a week with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.L. Lynch, and brother, Jim Lynch.
Lightning struck two Conway homes at about the same time during a heavy thunderstorm this morning. Fire Chief Wilson Drews said the first call came at 1:55 a.m. to the home of Mr. and Mrs. George Robinette on Bruce Street east. A bolt entered the home from a television antenna. The TV was damaged and drapes scorched. The second call was from the home of Mr. and Mrs. E.D. Houston on Fairlane Drive. A bolt of lightning knocked a hole in one wall and damaged the wiring throughout the home.
