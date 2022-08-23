Members of Conway Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2259, under the direction of Commander Jim Lee and Quartermaster David Styles, chose the Conway Animal Welfare Unit as the recipient of items from a recent donation drive. The donation consisted of 250 pounds of food for the animals, more than 25 gallons of laundry soap, more than 10 gallons of bleach, and several bottles of dish soap.

From the Guy Community News: You are invited to Frankie Battles’ 90th birthday party at Mount Olive Baptist Church this afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. She is a special lady in our community. The party is hosted by her daughters. Ms. Frankie worked in the cafeteria at Guy-Perkins School for many years.

