Members of Conway Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2259, under the direction of Commander Jim Lee and Quartermaster David Styles, chose the Conway Animal Welfare Unit as the recipient of items from a recent donation drive. The donation consisted of 250 pounds of food for the animals, more than 25 gallons of laundry soap, more than 10 gallons of bleach, and several bottles of dish soap.
From the Guy Community News: You are invited to Frankie Battles’ 90th birthday party at Mount Olive Baptist Church this afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. She is a special lady in our community. The party is hosted by her daughters. Ms. Frankie worked in the cafeteria at Guy-Perkins School for many years.
From the Holland Baptist Community News: On Aug. 8, Bethlehem was thrilled to have as a special music guest Caitlyn Cook, Miss Conway. Caitlyn blessed the congregation singing “We Shall Behold Him.”
In honor of their 50th wedding anniversary, Robert and Adeline Welling renewed their wedding vows in an outdoor ceremony on Aug. 16 at their home in Darrell Brannon’s RV Park on Brannon Landing Road. Pastor Leon Troutman of Mayflower, a longtime friend of the family, performed the ceremony. The Wellings were married Aug. 16, 1947, in Rapid City, S.D. They have five children, Anita Mason of Dallas, Juanita Cobb of Conway, Donna Hartwick of Guy, Bobby Welling of Conway and Shirley Henderson of Vilonia, 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. A reception was given by their children following the ceremony.
Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Holland of Quitman celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a luncheon and open house at Sardis General Baptist Church. The Hollands were married Aug. 22, 1922. They are parents of three children, Claud Holland of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Mrs. Marvelle Parish and Mrs. Virnell Burroughs of Wichita, Kan. They have 10 grandchildren.
Last week’s sale at the Major Lewis Livestock Auction was the biggest in Conway’s history. More than 3,000 head of cattle passed through the ring, the number of buyers was the largest ever, and the sale lasted longer than any since the auction was inaugurated here. Order buyers came from a wide area. The sale began about 11 a.m. Tuesday and was concluded at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The auction moved into new quarters several months ago.
Faulkner County has moved up a notch to 13th place wamong Arkansas’ 75 counties in the number of registered voters. From June 1, 1971, to June 1, 1972, the number rose from 14,550 to 16,890. Jimmie “Red” Jones, state auditor, said this is the first time in recent years that all 75 counties registered increases in voter registration. Statewide, there are 959,871 persons registered to vote as of Jun 1, 1972, up from 839,976 from last year.
