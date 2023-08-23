By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
10 years ago
Conway’s boys won their third straight golf match, taking first place in the North Little Rock Charging Wildcat Invitational at The Greens in North Hills. The Wampus Cats fired a 312 to win among 12 teams. Whit Parker tied with Ryan Spurlock and Gary Kubacek of Maumelle for medalist honors with 3-over 74. Other scores for the Conway boys were Josh Walker, 77; Lincoln Hill, 78; Carter Cloe, 83; and Grayson McEowen, 90. Five Conway girls combined for a 270, but there were no official placements in the girls division because several teams did not field full squads and the teams varied from two golfers to five. Noted for their play were Alexis McDaniel, Emily Lock, Logan Tolliver, Anna Turner and Meghan Smith.
25 years ago
The Mount Vernon Lady Warhawks’ 8-and-under softball team recently won the Tri-County League championship, going 12-0 in league play. They also won the Tri-County Midseason Tournament, the Tri-County Postseason Tournament, the BrierPatch Tournament and the District 10 tournament. The team posted a 30-1 record. Team members are Kendall Holland, Keshia Ford, Lori Hoggard, Helen Thompson, Summer Peterson, Ashley Hawkins, Holly Adkisson, Amanda Curtis, Nora Stout, Shaylon Smith, Kayla Brewer, Hanna Beene and Stephanie Lasley. Coaches are Steve Lasley, Denis Curtis, Wayne Beene and Darren Hawkins.
50 years ago
Tony Daugherty was a weekend guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Daugherty, en route to Wilmington, Del., where he will be employed by DuPoint Corp. He recently completed requirements for his master of science degree in industrial engineering at the University of Arkansas.
Mrs. John Scott and daughters, Diane and Donna, of Houston, Texas, arrived to visit their parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Moix.
Pam Murrell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.G. Murrell Jr. of Lakeview Acres, left for Kamp Paddle Trails at Watts, Okla.
Mrs. Clifford Horton spent the week in Hot Springs as chaperone of Miss Deborah Purtle, who represented State College of Arkansas in the Miss Arkansas Pageant. Mrs. Horton also spent three weeks in Texas, visiting her sister, Mrs. Sam Wilson, and Mr. Wilson.
Mrs. Frank E. Robins III has returned from a three-day visit with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl O’Neal in Hope.
