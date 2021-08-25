(2011)
Quincy Jackson of Conway was the winner of two Arkansas Razorback football tickets at the John H. Dunn Chapter No. 10, Disabled American Veterans of Conway annual Pancake Breakfast held in April. Jackson has a son, Marquis Vasquez, 9, and she is a retired veteran, having served 22 years in the Army Reserve. She said she always tries to support the Troops in some way.
The National Championship Bull Riders (NCBR) will hold its 2010-2011 season finals in Conway at the Don Owen Rodeo Arena this weekend. There will be 40 cowboys battling for the top prizes. Miss Rodeo USA Katie Lynne Barger will also be on hand. A dance will be held Friday night following the performance at the arena.
A work day will be held Sept. 3 at Mount Olive Cemetery to help with tornado cleanup and repair. Individuals are asked to bring tools and equipment to help with the effort, including a small tractor with a front end loader to help lift monuments. The cemetery is at Coker and Rocky Point roads in Vilonia.
(1996)
Jennifer Smeltzer, a fifth-grade student at Theodore Jones Elementary School, was the winner of a Conway Pilot Association essay contest held in conjunction with the Conway School District. The contest was open to the district’s fifth graders, and the subject of the essay had to pertain to aviation. Jennifer, a daughter of Lynn and Katrina Smeltzer, was awarded a free flying lesson and a log book from the association. Association member Bill Cope gave her the flying lesson. The contest was organized by the association and Tina Cope, gifted and talented specialist at Theodore Jones and Ida Burns elementary schools.
Participants in the Queens Pageant at Faulkner Nursing Center were pictured in the newspaper. They were Cherry Poe, queen, Syble Brown, Julia Dunaway, and Dora Henderson. Eda Belle Vail is activity director at the center. Ms. Poe competed in the District Queens Contest and Ms. Brown participated in the Senior Olympics competition.
(1971)
Robert Robinette, now employed by the Arkansas Health Department as Carroll County sanitarian, has been awarded a U.S. Public Health Service stipend to complete work on a master’s degree in environmental administration at East Tennessee State University. Robinette is a son of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Robinette and is married to the former Jackie Oates, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Oates, all of Conway. The Robinettes and children, Christie and Robert Jr., will leave in September for Johnson City, Tenn.
A new overhanging traffic signal was installed Monday at Bruce Street and Conway Boulevard, the scene of numerous accidents and at least two fatalities over the past several years. A Conway Corp. crew installed the signal for the police department.
