Charles and Diana Bane of Morrilton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a celebration on Aug. 19. Hosts for the event were their daughter, Shelley, their son Chuck, his wife, Paulette, and their three grandchildren, Ericka, Katie and Geoffrey. The Banes were married Aug. 19, 1972, at the Church of Christ in Conway. A son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Dolen Bane of Conway, Mr. Bane was born Aug. 30, 1940, in Plumerville. He is a retired educator and minister of the Harding Street Church of Christ in Morrilton. Mrs. Bane is the former Dianna Dixon, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Claude Dixon of Conway. She was born Jan. 29, 1944, in Keo. Mrs. Bane is also a retired educator.

From the Shady Grove Community News: Gale and Carl Garrison, and Jimmie Lee Merritt of Greenbrier, and Joyce Nell Garrison of Conway spent Thursday afternoon with James and Delpha Chambers at Paron. With the exception of Carl, they all met Kirk and Jeannie Price of Morrilton and Chris and Peggy Dauten of Elkins at the Morrilton Drive In Restaurant. They spend the afternoon visiting at the Price home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.