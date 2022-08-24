Charles and Diana Bane of Morrilton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a celebration on Aug. 19. Hosts for the event were their daughter, Shelley, their son Chuck, his wife, Paulette, and their three grandchildren, Ericka, Katie and Geoffrey. The Banes were married Aug. 19, 1972, at the Church of Christ in Conway. A son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Dolen Bane of Conway, Mr. Bane was born Aug. 30, 1940, in Plumerville. He is a retired educator and minister of the Harding Street Church of Christ in Morrilton. Mrs. Bane is the former Dianna Dixon, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Claude Dixon of Conway. She was born Jan. 29, 1944, in Keo. Mrs. Bane is also a retired educator.
From the Shady Grove Community News: Gale and Carl Garrison, and Jimmie Lee Merritt of Greenbrier, and Joyce Nell Garrison of Conway spent Thursday afternoon with James and Delpha Chambers at Paron. With the exception of Carl, they all met Kirk and Jeannie Price of Morrilton and Chris and Peggy Dauten of Elkins at the Morrilton Drive In Restaurant. They spend the afternoon visiting at the Price home.
Kevin Middleton of Damascus marked the highest level of North American Limousin Junior Association (NALJA) competition in July in Louisville as part of the Run of the Roses 1997 National Junior Limousin Show and Congress. In three shows covering two days, 336 heifers, bulls and steers were paraded before the judges by exhibitors. Outside the show arena, youth displayed their skills in public speaking, cow camp, quiz bowl, sales talk and judging contests.
Adrienne Lamar competed at the National Baton Twirling Association’s contest in July at the University of Notre Dame. She placed ninth in Novice Juvenile X-Strut. She is a daughter of Van and Jackie Lamar and a granddaughter of Homer and Virginia Brown, all of Conway.
Dr. and Mrs. James W. Workman of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Fall City, Wash., guests of their son, the Rev. James W. Workman and family. The Conway couple was married July 17, 1922, at Fordyce. Mrs. Workman is the former Sue Sparks, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John C. Sparks of Fordyce. Dr. Workman, a retired Methodist minister, is a son of the late Dr. and Mrs. J.M. Workman. The Workmans left Conway in early July and flew to Minneapolis, Minn. They then boarded a train and later a steamer to visit parts of British Columbia, and Alaska. They were away for 18 days.
Mrs. Mike Hartwick and sons, John and Andy, of Forrest City visited Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Hartwick and family in Greenbrier. Sammy Hartwick returned to Forrest City for a visit.
Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Walls of Conway and Mr. and Mrs. Allen Shaw of Little Rock have returned from an automobile trip through western and northwestern states. Points of interest included Dodge City, Kan., Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mount Rushmore, S.D.
