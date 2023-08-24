10 Years Ago
(2013)
Madison Holloway, 9, of Conway, recently finished seventh in the long jump in the AAU Track and Field Junior Olympics in Michigan. This is her first time to compete. She also ran on a 4x100 relay team that finished 25th. She competed as a member of the Christian Competition Track Club in Little Rock. She won the long jump in every track meet she competed in this summer. Her mother, Rhonda, is a Conway middle school coach.
Two Conway residents recently landed some large catfish. Patrick Tucker, 14, a ninth-grader at Conway Junior High, landed a catfish weighing 32.7 pounds on Beaverfork Lake. He was using pieces of small bream for bait. Scott Jackson of Conway hauled in a 58-pound flathead catfish on Lake Conway. He was using a trotline with cut shad for bait.
25 Years Ago
(1998)
Tiffany Industries has announced that the following have earned Employee of the Month status: Dinah Blake, staff; James Prior, support; and Syvord Macon and Willie Ridling, production.
Chuck Shipp of Rod’s Pharmacy recently attended a three-day training class in Houston which focused on “Compounding Medications to Fit the Needs of the Customer.” Compounding is the traditional pharmacy method of preparing medications to meet each prescriber’s and patient’s unique needs.
50 Years Ago
(1973)
The Arkansas Health Department has approved plans for a new city water well at Guy, and a department spokesman says it will cure the town’s water problems. “The well, for all practical purposes, is dry,” said William J. Malone, vice president of Affiliated Engineers Inc. of Hot Springs, designers and consulting engineers for the three-year-old system. The problem has been acute for three or four weeks, and it could be several more weeks before a new well is drilled. Cost of the well is estimated at $14,000 – a cost high enough to require a bid procedure. The health department sent back reports of bacteriological contamination last week on samples of Guy’s city water. A new well, which could keep the city’s water take filled to capacity, would relieve that problem, according to R.N. Sanders, district health engineer. To meet the emergency need, the town has switched to auxiliary wells nearby, but their capacity is not enough to keep the tank full. Most Guy residents are using water from wells they had before the city system was installed.
