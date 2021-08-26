(2011)
Aramark, the University of Central Arkansas’ food serve provider, will gift $700,000 to the school’s foundation for use at the president’s residence. Brad Crosson, district manager for Aramark, said, “Whatever is done to the house will aid us in entertaining the community at large and help fulfill the mission the university has.” The 75-year-old home has most recently had renovations that included addressing safety hazards such as lead and mold.
The Vilonia School District has tied for eighth place as holding the highest GPA ranking in the state with an overall score of 3.38 in the 2011 Arkansas Benchmark Test results. With an enrollment of 3,056, Vilonia tied for the ranking with Salem (enrollment 727), Greenwood (enrollment 3,587), Lakeside B (enrollment 3,037) and Jackson County (enrollment 826). Bentonville School District led with an overall GPA of 3.45 (enrollment 13, 530).
(1996)
Mark Ferguson of Conway has been named president of First Community Bank. He succeeds Marc McCain, who has accepted a position with Horizon Bancorp Inc. Ferguson is a 14-year banking veteran and a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas. He has also worked at First State Bank and Trust Co., Worthen National Bank and Boatmen’s National Bank.
Mallettown United Methodist Church in Springfield (Conway County) will celebrate its annual homecoming Sept. 1. Services will begin with Sunday School at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship services at 11. A potluck fellowship dinner and old-fashioned singing session will end the activities.
Two girls from Conway recently won ice skating awards at the Iceland Sports Center in Oklahoma. Lauren Kowbel, 8, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Greg Kowbel, and Allison Gray, 7, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darron Gray, won either gold or silver medals in pairs, stroking, freestyle and spotlight. Both girls will participate at competitions in Memphis and Colorado.
(1971)
Fifty dollars was stolen in the burglary of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Smith’s neighborhood grocery on Mitchell Street on Friday night. Twenty dollars was taken from a cigar box near the window where entry was made, and $30 was removed from Smith’s trousers in the Smith couple’s bedroom in living quarters at the rear of the store. The Smiths were asleep at the time. The intruder entered through a kitchen window.
Wayne C. Hill has returned from Germany, where he was stationed in the Army. He is married to the former Janet Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Davis. Mr. Hill plans to enroll at State College of Arkansas.
Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Minton Jr. and children, Jennifer and Jeffrey, of Memphis, Tenn., returned to their home after spending several days with his parents, Dr. and Mrs. H.L. Minton.
