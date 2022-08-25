The University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music is now registering for the Fall 2012 semester. The school provides adults and children in the central Arkansas area with an opportunity to pursue music study in a university setting. Private lessons are offered in piano, voice, harp, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, and all the band and orchestral instruments. Suzuki violin is also offered for the young learner.
The Central Baptist women opened their soccer season with a 3-0 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a team that has made the NCAA playoffs the past three years. Ashley English, a senior from North Little Rock, had two goals. Britany Kemper, a senior from Arlington, Texas, added one goal. Becca Clements, a sophomore transfer from UALR, got the shutout in goal.
Mike Burnette of Conway was the big winner at the St. Joseph Bazaar raffle, taking home the 1997 Ford Extended Cab Flairside pickup. A queen bedding set donated by Kordsmeier Furniture Co. went to E.J. Lock Jr. of North Little Rock. Other winners were Mary Frances Griffin of Conway, winner of a $500 gift certificate from Hambuchen Furniture; Ed Hoggard, winner of a $250 portrait gift certificate from Marty Sikes Photography; David Leffler of Conway, winner of a $250 gift certificate from Dayer’s Jewelry. The bazaar brought in about $230,000, which will go to support St. Joseph School.
The Twin Groves City Council decided to put road signs indicating the speed limit and no access to trucks on Solomon Groves Road. The speed limit is 40 mph on the road and will be posted accordingly. Signs will also be posted prohibiting the use of the road by tractor-trailers.
Mr. and Mrs. John Beene of Third Avenue celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family get-together at Fifth Avenue Park. They were married Aug. 11, 1912, near Mount Vernon. Children include Loy and Coy Beene of Conway, Mrs. Ocrie Spradlin of Conway, Toy Beene of Greenbrier, Mrs. Vernie Hooper of Lake Providence, La., and Edgar Beene of Shreveport, La.
Winners of the grand prizes at Kroger’s new store in the Faulkner Plaza were announced. Miss Laura Hardy of Conway was the winner of a portable color television set. Mrs. Violet Booker of Mayflower won a boy’s bicycle. Debbie Hill of Conway won a girl’s bicycle.
The Rev. and Mrs. Paul Lanier and children, Paul Stewart and Diane, of Crystal River, Fla., visited W.A. Lanier and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Owens in Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Nutter have returned from Fort Worth, Texas, where he attended the Southern States Apprenticeship Conference. Mr. Nutter is an instructor in the carpentry apprenticeship school in Conway. The Nutters also visited Six Flags Over Texas at Arlington.
