The University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music is now registering for the Fall 2012 semester. The school provides adults and children in the central Arkansas area with an opportunity to pursue music study in a university setting. Private lessons are offered in piano, voice, harp, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, and all the band and orchestral instruments. Suzuki violin is also offered for the young learner.

The Central Baptist women opened their soccer season with a 3-0 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a team that has made the NCAA playoffs the past three years. Ashley English, a senior from North Little Rock, had two goals. Britany Kemper, a senior from Arlington, Texas, added one goal. Becca Clements, a sophomore transfer from UALR, got the shutout in goal.

