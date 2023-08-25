By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
U.S. News and World Report ranked Greenbrier High School number five in the state of Arkansas out of 319 high schools. The school ranked in the top 5.2 percent of public high schools in the nation and earned the title of “Silver Medal School” in Arkansas. In recent personnel changes, high school principal Susan Jackson has moved into the district office in a new position as Director of College and Career Readiness. John Ashworth, junior high principal, will now serve as principal of the high school.
More than 1,000 teachers and administrators from the Conway School District, St. Joseph School and Conway Christian School attended the 9th annual Teacher Breakfast and Education Fair. About 120 businesses filled the Conway High School cafeteria and gave general information, prizes and discounts to the attending teachers.
(1998)
Jerry Sterling has been named Salesman of the Month at Smith Ford Inc. for the sixth consecutive time. Sterling, who has been a salesman at Smith Ford for 15 years, lives in Conway with his wife, Janie.
Samie Pew, 8, daughter of Bentley and Angela Pew of Conway, recently won the July drawing for a miniature figurine at Bowen’s Corner, Dollhouse and Miniatures Shop. The figurine she won is a blond Airedale. For the month of August, the figurine is of a female graduate in a blue gown and cap with gold tassel.
(1973)
Mrs. Mary Lula Smith, widow of William Bargley Smith, celebrated her 90th birthday at her home this week. Mrs. Smith, daughter of Martha Elizabeth Wallace Graddy and Joseph Byron Graddy, was born at Beryl. She was married Oct. 5, 1899, at Beryl. Prior to moving to Conway, the Smiths lived on a farm. After moving to Conway, they operated several businesses, including the Whitehall Motor Lodge. Mrs. Smith remains active. She is an enthusiastic gardener, crochets and watches television. Her husband died in 1961. She has two sons, Frederick Smith and Haywood Theodore Smith, and a daughter, Mrs. Roscoe (Mary Jo) Williams, and two grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Williams spent three days in Nashville, Tenn., where they toured Opryland and the National Life and Accident Insurance Co. home office.
Sunday guests of Mrs. Pauline Robinson were Mr. and Mrs. Frank Anderson and Jeff of Russellville, and Mrs. Pearl Wylie, Mr. and Mrs. Senolia Allen and Mrs. Katie Wooten, all of Conway.
