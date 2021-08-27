(2011)
Three professors at the University of Central Arkansas sparked a Saturday afternoon seminar with lectures celebrating the sesquicentennial of the Civil War. The seminar featured Dr. Roger Pauly, who told how changing technology affected the experience of war; Dr. Lorien Foote, who defined the meaning of honor; and Dr. Buck Foster, who talked about Fort Smith, a town that changed hands many times and was a center for soldiers, refugees, runaways and deserters.
Leslie Davenport, account manager at the Farris Agency Inc., has completed her designation for CIC – Certified Insurance Counselor. She has been with the Farris Agency since 2009 and in the insurance industry since 1998. She is a 1991 graduate of Conway High School and earned an associate degree in applied science from Petit Jean Technical College in 1999.
Jackie Strain-Mahar of Strain Photography was named a bronze medalist in the Professional Photographers of America’s International Photographic Competition. She earned a merit – a mark of quality and honor – for each of the four images in her print case to the International Print Competition.
(1996)
Conway High School will host the first Faulkner County volleyball jamboree on Saturday at the Wampus Cat gymnasium. The Lady Cats will be joined by Vilonia, Greenbrier and St. Joseph in the preseason workout. Scores will not be kept and matches will be three 15-minute periods. Varsity and junior varsity teams will be involved.
A handful of Democrats from Conway are among the hordes of Arkansans and American arriving in Chicago this weekend for the Democratic National Convention. Their mission: to re-nominate favorite son and President Bill Clinton. Forty-seven delegates and six alternates are attending from Arkansas. The state’s delegation will be front and center, directly in front of the podium on the convention floor.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Robins III and daughter, Laura, have returned from Lake Ozark, Mo., where they spent a one-week vacation.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Karl Chrismer in Fort Smith on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Carpenter of Yukon, Okla., have returned home after a five-day visit with Mr. and Mrs. M.J. Neaves.
Mrs. L.G. Miller of Benton and Mrs. Lila Hughes of Walnut Ridge spent Sunday with their daughter and sister, Mrs. Chester Jones, Mr. Jones and daughters, Misses Debbie Mary Lynn Jones.
