Makayla Smith, 9, of Conway, was pictured getting a haircut and style from Adrienne Tolbert, owner of Adrienne’s Ultimate U Salon in Conway. The salon participated with the Pine Street Community Center to provide free haircuts and styles to 25 children.
Third-grade teacher Chrystal Burkes and Special Education teacher Sherry Boucher were pictured visiting with a former student while passing out popsicles recently. Staff at Theodore Jones Elementary School took a field trip through several areas in the school zone to meet students and their families and talk about the upcoming school year. The staff wants to build relationships between school and home because that connection contributes to a child’s school success.
Henry Hawk of Conway is apparently on the fast track among masters runners. In San Jose, Calif., recently, Hawk won the 800 and 1,500 meters in the 60-64 division in the National Masters USA Track and Field Championships. He won the 800 in 2:22 and the 1,500 in his division at the Senior Olympics. San Jose normally has temperatures of 75 degrees at this time of year but was having an extreme heat wave with temperatures in the 90s all week. The athletes also had to contend with winds of about 25 miles per hour.
Dwayne Reynolds, 14, of Conway was pictured spraying water at Casundra Williams, 14, and Lester Robertson, 8, as the three battled the heat at the Conway Housing Authority. After a break in the heat last week, temperatures were again more like summertime. Dwayne is a son of Elaine Sweet, Casundra is a daughter of Edna and Ray Williams, and Lester is a son of Debbie Frazier.
An Arkansas National Guard Unit has moved a steel bridge from Salem to Pinnacle Springs, between Guy and Damascus, on North Cardon Creek. Faulkner County Judge Jesse Carter said it may take a year to reassemble the bridge. The 140-foot, one-lane steel structure was on a county road near Salem that became a state highway that required a two-lane bridge. The 172nd Maintenance Co. headquartered in Heber Springs took about 20 men to Salem to disassemble the bridge. It was loaded onto four lowboy trucks with the help of two wreckers. The bridge will connect the two ends of Pinnacle Springs Road, making it one connection from Highway 25 on the Guy side of the creek to Highway 65, on the Damascus side.
Guests of Mrs. E.R. Kellar are her son, Jim Kellar, Mrs. Kellar, and granddaughter, Mrs. Clinton Vogel, and her son Chris, of Nasvhille, Tenn., and grandson Tim Kellar of Chattanooga, Tenn. They are also visiting Mrs. Kellar’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles F. Adams and other relatives.
Mrs. D.O. Wright of Birmingham, Ala., arrived to visit her mother, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., and her sister, Mrs. Kenneth Spatz.
