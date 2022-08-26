Makayla Smith, 9, of Conway, was pictured getting a haircut and style from Adrienne Tolbert, owner of Adrienne’s Ultimate U Salon in Conway. The salon participated with the Pine Street Community Center to provide free haircuts and styles to 25 children.

Third-grade teacher Chrystal Burkes and Special Education teacher Sherry Boucher were pictured visiting with a former student while passing out popsicles recently. Staff at Theodore Jones Elementary School took a field trip through several areas in the school zone to meet students and their families and talk about the upcoming school year. The staff wants to build relationships between school and home because that connection contributes to a child’s school success.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.