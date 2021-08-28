By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Pat and June Henderson of the Wooster area celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 26, 1961, in New Denver, British Columbia, Canada, which is June’s hometown. Pat is originally from Blackwell, Okla. They have lived in Arkansas since 2002. The Hendersons are members of Second Baptist Church in Conway and have two children, John and Holly, both of the Chicago area, and two grandchildren.
Jewell and Nancy Chronister Steinbeck of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at First Baptist Church. The reception was hosted by their children, Jeff Steinbeck and Jennifer Victory, and their four grandchildren. Jewell and Nancy were married Aug. 27, 1961, at Second Baptist Church in Conway. Jewell retired from the Conway Human Development Center and the military. Nancy retired from the Conway School District.
(1996)
Carl Stuart Middle School Geography Club will provide several opportunities for “Explorer” Saturday field studies in Arkansas this year. The purpose of field study is to extend the geography classroom beyond the school walls to study the “five themes” of geography: location, place, movement, region, and human/environment interaction. The slate of field studies includes several places across Arkansas. Club sponsors are Sherry Tipps and LeeAnn Burrow.
The 1996 University of Central Arkansas cheerleaders, with their sponsor Artie Jones, recently attended the Southern Methodist University Collegiate Cheerleader Camp. The squad won first place in fight song, superior ribbons for evaluation, spirit stick award, and a bid to the NCA Collegiate Nationals. Members of the squad include Ben Badger, Kellie Boswell, Tiffany Earnest, Sunshine Feuers, Marcus Harris, Sara Hendrickson, Megan Lemons, Jennifer Nethery, Tony Robinson, Eric Roscoe, Toby Tucker, and Donnie Wolf.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Jefferson Davis Shemwell of Little Rock will observe their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception Sept. 5. They were married Sept. 4, 1921, at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Augustus Short at Maynard (Randolph County). Mrs. Shemwell is a sister of B.A. Short and G.Y. Short, both of Conway. The Shemwells are former Conway residents. He taught in the high school here in the late 1920s, and both are graduates of Arkansas State Teachers College.
Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Lawson have returned from Imboden, where they attended funeral services for his brother, Otha Lawson.
Dr. and Mrs. Lloyd Guerin and children, Kevin, Bridget and Peter, returned Sunday from a vacation trip to New Orleans, La., and Panama City, Fla. On the way home, they visited friends in Perry, Fla.
