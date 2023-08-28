10 years ago
(2013)
Conway was instrumental in ranking Faulkner County at No. 19 in CNNMoney’s most recent Best Places to Live list titled “Where the Jobs Are.” From 2010 to 2012, Faulkner County had a job growth rate of 9.2 percent. The growth that this study shows is coming from a variety of businesses in a number of different sectors, chamber of commerce officials said. With three colleges and a median age of 26, a young, well-educated population contributed to the job growth, with many post grads finding their first white-collar job within the county.
From the Guy news, by Brenda Dowdy: This community has lost two more legacies in the past week or so. Mrs. Montine Tarkington was in her 90s and was well known for her cooking and quilting. Also, Brandon Clendenin left this world too soon, losing his fight with cancer. He was a very bright and intelligent young man with a special love he shared with everyone.
25 years ago
(1998)
Robert Jackson, Martin Mahan, Gregoreo Alvarado and Mike Sever have been selected as Spirit Homes Inc. Employees of the Month for July. The Employee of the Month program recognizes employees for outstanding quality of work, punctuality, attendance, safety, cost savings and process improvements. All winners receive company gifts and recognition for a month.
Danielle Hill of the CAPCA Head Start Program in Faulkner County has been awarded a Child Development Associate Credential in recognition of outstanding work with young children. The credential was awarded by the Council for Early Childhood Professional Recognition in Washington, D.C., which represents the early childhood profession.
50 years ago
(1973)
Robert S. “Bunny” Adcock of Conway has received the M. Keith Upson Memorial Award as the outstanding state vice president in the national Jaycee organization. Adcock joined the group three years ago. He served as state director of the Conway Jaycees in 1970-71 and was elected outstanding state committee chairman. He also served as president of the local chapter in 1971-72, during which the Conway chapter extended a chapter to the Mayflower Jaycees and finished the year as the No. 6 chapter in Arkansas. As state vice president last year, Adcock extended 12 new chapters, including groups at Greenbrier, Vilonia, Quitman and Southside.
