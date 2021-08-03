(2011)
Independent Living Services, a Conway nonprofit serving people with developmental disabilities, is a recent recipient among area service providers to gain CARF accreditation. This is their second accreditation. The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities also certified Birch Tree Communities Inc., the Conway Human Development Center, and Counseling Associates Inc.
Members of the Conway Fire Department were pictured taking delivery of a new engine for the Central Station recently. In keeping with tradition, the department washed the engine, put a bell on the front of it, and then pushed in into the holding bay. The engine was purchased with bond funds allocated from the pay-as-you-go sales tax for capital expenditures.
(1996)
Conway High School student Cykeetra Maltbia was one of 340 high school students who traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the Presidential Classroom summer session for one week. Ms. Maltbia, a daughter of LeAnna Grayson of Conway, was in the top 25 percent of her class to qualify for selection. Students meet with senators and representatives, question policy analysts, visit the Supreme Court, witness Congressional hearings, and other activities.
Richard Miley of Mayflower celebrated his 100th birthday with a celebration that included his favorite food: catfish gumbo. Life now centers on spending time with his Australian blue heeler, Blue, visiting with neighbors, and perambulating with a walker. His daughter, Jackie Clark, says Miley is in “pretty good shape.” His secrets for long life are to “stay busy and don’t worry.”
(1971)
Two Conway young men were among 62 persons who passed the Arkansas Bar Examination last month in Little Rock. The Conway men are Larry E. Graddy and Rondal Gary Nutter. Graddy, 24, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer H. Graddy, is associated with Robert W. Henry in Conway. Nutter, 26, recently joined a Texarkana law firm. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Nutter.
Mrs. A.L. Gosnell of Russellville was a weekend guest of Mrs. Charles Warman.
Mrs. Bud Snow of Conway accompanied Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hardy of Greenbrier to Nash, Texas, last weekend to visit Mr. and Mrs. Robert Owens Jr., and daughter, Laura.
Dr. and Mrs. Matt L. Ellis accompanied Mr. and Mrs. Clay Bumpers to their home in Wabash (Phillips County). The Bumperses were here for Mr. and Mrs. Harold H. Bumpers’ 50th wedding anniversary celebration. The Ellises will return Tuesday.
Dr. and Mrs. Joel Cooper of Fayetteville have been visitors in Conway the past several days. They were at the apartment of their son, Chris Cooper, Dr. Cooper is pastor at Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. He formerly served as pastor of First United Methodist Church in Conway.
