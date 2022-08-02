(2012)

Stephanie Holt Vann, marketing coordinator for First Security Bank, recently graduated from the Paul W. Barret Jr. Graduate School of Banking in Memphis. She was one of 59 students completing the three-year curriculum. A lifelong resident of Conway, Stefanie is a graduate of Conway High School and the University of Central Arkansas. She and her husband, Kyle, have a son, Hayden, and reside in Conway.

