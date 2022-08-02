Stephanie Holt Vann, marketing coordinator for First Security Bank, recently graduated from the Paul W. Barret Jr. Graduate School of Banking in Memphis. She was one of 59 students completing the three-year curriculum. A lifelong resident of Conway, Stefanie is a graduate of Conway High School and the University of Central Arkansas. She and her husband, Kyle, have a son, Hayden, and reside in Conway.
Jon Ross Henderson, vice president of First Security Bank, recently graduated from the ABA Stonier Graduate School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. In addition to the graduate banking degree, he also acquired the Wharton Leadership Certificate from the Wharton School of Business. Henderson is a Faulkner County native and resides in Conway. He joined First Security Bank in 2000.
Billy Ray French and Earl Criswell have celebrated 25 years of employment, and Wanda Holland and Charles Woodward have celebrated 20 years of employment at Virco Mfg. Corp. French is a first shift tube mill operator; Criswell is a warehouse person on the first shift; Holland is a first shift inventory recorder; and Woodward is a maintenance supervisor.
Fred L. Tate, an agent at Shelter Insurance in Conway, has been honored among the company’s top agents based on overall agency operations. He received a plaque from the firm’s recent Conference of Champions. Fewer than 15 percent of Shelter agents qualify for the award. Tate has been with the firm since 1972, and during that time has earned corporate awards, including Agent of the Year runner-up.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerrell Robertson and son, Mickey, and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Woods and daughter, Jamie, were in Arlington, Texas, recently to see the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees play baseball. They also visited Six Flags Over Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Montgomery returned from West Point, N.Y., where they attended the graduation of their son, James H. Montgomery, from the United States Military Academy. Young Mr. Montgomery received a bachelor of science degree and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army. Accompanying the Montgomerys were their daughter, Mrs. Roby Mize, and her children, Roby Dan and Jennifer Michelle. Miss Patty Moseley also accompanied them.
Miss Judy Terry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Terry, and Miss Sherrill Tester, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Tester, are in College Station, Texas. Miss Terry is on the staff of the annual twirling camp at Texas A&M University. Miss Tester, who was recently named first runner-up to the Junior Miss Majorette of Arkansas, is attending the camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.