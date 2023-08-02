10 years ago
(2013)
For six years, the Pine Street Community Back-to-School Backpack Program has helped more than 3,300 children in low-income families receive the supplies they need to return to the classroom. Program administrators are accepting late registrations for school supplies on Aug. 10 in the educational wing of Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church on Spruce Street. Backpacks will also be distributed that day.
25 years ago
(1998)
Scotty Bell and Scott Marvel have been named to head the management team at Virco Mfg. Corp.’s new production facility under construction on Sturgis Road. The 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility is scheduled for completion in late 1998 with an additional 400,000-square-foot distribution center to be completed in mid-1999. Bell and Marvel are both Conway natives and graduates of Conway High School. Bell joined Virco in 1988 and Marvel joined Virco in 1995.
L&L Auto women’s slow-pitch softball team of Conway won the ASA Class D district 9 tournament and will advance to the state tournament next weekend. L&L team members are Norma Bryant, Karen Chambers, Debbie Crawford, Sandra Freeman, Tracie Garrett, Angie Gwatney, Charity Hawkins, Kim Hodge, Teri Love, Mary McKay, Diana Reaves, Verna Reynolds, Tonya Stane and Tresa Virden. Gary Reynolds is coach.
50 years ago
(1973)
Twenty-four graduates of the 1943 class of Conway High School attended a class reunion here. Husbands and wives of the class members also attended. Mrs. Violet Noggle Coe of North Fort Meyers, Fla., was recognized for having traveled the longest distance. This was the third reunion for the group. Another is scheduled for 1978. An open house was held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Ott to renew acquaintances. Bernard Brockman was master of ceremonies at the dinner held that evening at Ramada Inn. Six members of the class present attended school together from the first grade. Following the dinner, another open house was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. O.B. and Loretta Matchett Taylor.
The state Department of Public Safety has assigned a third State Police trooper in the Faulkner County area. John Gross, 25, a two-year veteran with the department, comes here after serving the northern portion of Pulaski County. Other troopers assigned to Faulkner County are John Purcell and Jim Elliott.
