Conway police officers joined with law enforcement agencies throughout the nation for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign happening through Sept. 3. The strong nationwide crackdown on impaired driving includes high visibility enforcement, high profile events, and national paid advertising, creating a comprehensive campaign to curb alcohol impaired driving in August through the Labor Day holiday weekend. The department’s patrol division will be aggressively looking for impaired drivers and will arrest anyone caught driving impaired.
Residents and business owners in Vilonia are eligible for lower insurance premiums, thanks to a better rating awarded to the Vilonia Fire Department. The department is now at a Class 3 rating inside the city limits and a Class 5 outside the city limits. Prior to the new rating, the department was a Class 6. “We should see a sizable decrease in insurance premiums,” said Mayor James Firestone.
The Mayflower City Council has come up with a more effective way to alert residents of boil orders. The council will call a toll-free number supplied by the state health department which will automatically contact news media regarding details of a boil order, said Mayor Linn Washam. Officials will also post signs detailing the boil order in affected areas.
Kodi Baker of Vilonia was second overall among women in the recent Pigout Festival 5K at Morrilton, run over one of the most challenging courses in the state. Baker won the 15-19 division in 20.50 on the way to her overall finish. Karl Lenser of Conway was third overall and won the 35-39 division in 16:58. Liz Goff was third overall among women and won the 35-39 division in 21:01.
Dr. Thomas Clark and Dr. Arthur Johnson of the biology department at Hendrix College have installed the “Holly post” at the Highway 65 bridge over Cadron Creek, north of Greenbrier, to measure the depth of the water at various times. They call it the Holly post because Dr. Clark’s daughter, Holly, accompanied them when they installed it, and they thought it would be useful in distinguishing the marker from others which might be installed later at other locations. Dr. Johnson says it’s impossible to tell much about the creek now, and the only way floaters can get an idea of the conditions is to ask someone who’s been on the creek recently.
The navigation channel on the Arkansas River, nine miles upstream from Toad Suck Ferry Lock & Dam, is being realigned and widened by the Corps of Engineers. The dredge “Butcher” has begun work on the upper end of the new channel in the Cypress Bend area of the river. Silting conditions the past two summers during low flows made the new channelization necessary.
