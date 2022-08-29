Conway police officers joined with law enforcement agencies throughout the nation for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign happening through Sept. 3. The strong nationwide crackdown on impaired driving includes high visibility enforcement, high profile events, and national paid advertising, creating a comprehensive campaign to curb alcohol impaired driving in August through the Labor Day holiday weekend. The department’s patrol division will be aggressively looking for impaired drivers and will arrest anyone caught driving impaired.

Residents and business owners in Vilonia are eligible for lower insurance premiums, thanks to a better rating awarded to the Vilonia Fire Department. The department is now at a Class 3 rating inside the city limits and a Class 5 outside the city limits. Prior to the new rating, the department was a Class 6. “We should see a sizable decrease in insurance premiums,” said Mayor James Firestone.

