From the Shady Grove news by Hazel Love: visiting with Carl Garrison recently were Melissa Victory Marriott and Alli Victory of Trumann, Ark., and Bubba Phillips of Marked Tree, Ark. Alli is Carl’s niece and was attending volleyball camp in Searcy. Susan and I spent August 2-4 in Tulsa, Okla., where we met Chelsey for the weekend. Chelsey was emcee for the Miss Oklahoma Junior High, Senior High and Collegiate Pageant. Susan and I worked behind the scenes and ticket area.
Linda Atkinson was selected Greenbrier School’s District Teacher of the Year. She has taught third grade for 20 years. Other Teachers of the Year at their respective schools were Ann Harrod, Greenbrier Middle School; Kellie Cardin, Eastside Elementary; Megan Girdler, Wooster Elementary; Leslie Phillips, Greenbrier High; and Pam Nacke, Greenbrier Junior High.
(1998)
Arvil and Phyllis Tucker of Mount Vernon observed their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16 at a reception at the El Paso Community Center. The Tuckers were married on Aug. 14, 1948, at the home of George Johnson in Mountain Home. Mr. Tucker was born May 22, 1925, in Gassville, son of Arvil Haram and Rena Tucker. Mrs. Tucker was born Jan. 10, 1929, in Alton, Mo., daughter of Phillip and Eva Botts of Wichita, Kan. The Tuckers have three children, John Tucker of Leominster, Mass., and Mark Tucker and Kathy Davis, both of Mount Vernon. They have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mr. Tucker is a cattle rancher and retired business manager of Boilermakers Local 69. Mrs. Tucker is a housewife and retired secretary of Boilermakers Local 69.
(1973)
The U.S. Revenue Sharing Office will give Arkansas governments $1.1 million in unexpected funds for the new fiscal year. However, some other local governments must return overpayments. The funds include $104,365 for Faulkner County. W.W. Vandiver, administrative assistant to Faulkner Judge Jesse Carter, said the county has not planned yet how the funds will be used. The county must submit plans for use of the funds before Sept. 14.
Dr. Juan Sanchez, an ophthalmologist, has come to Conway to join the Magie Eye Clinic. He arrived earlier this month from Gainesville, Fla., where he held a cornea fellowship the past year. He was the recipient of a National Eye Institute fellowship for this study. Dr. Sanchez, 36, is a native of Lima Peru. His practice is limited to the medical and surgical diseases of the eye.
