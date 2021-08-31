(2011)
Officials with the Conway Police Department have added another tool to their arsenal in the fight against crime. The department has joined forces with other area law enforcement agencies as members of the Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers Inc. Police Chief A.J. Gary said the partnership will help his department and will also be a benefit to all agencies involved.
A microburst of winds caused damage to a mobile home in Vilonia on Wednesday. Sue Ann Covert said winds hit her mobile home on Cherrybrook Lane and blew it off its foundation. It landed four or five feet from its original location. Covert escaped injuries, other than a small bruise on her forehead.
(1996)
Dr. George T. Gray III has accepted a position on the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Medical Foundation. Dr. Gray, an Osteopathic physician, was elected to the position in July. The purpose of the organization is to provide treatment of physicians who suffer from mental/emotional illness or the disease of chemical dependency to insure the continued availability of the skills of highly trained medical professionals. Dr. Gray is a graduate of Conway High School, the University of Central Arkansas, and Oklahoma State University. He is on full-time staff at Conway Regional Medical Center.
The Mayflower City Council conceded recently that it may have bitten of more than it could chew. The council backpedaled at its recent meeting, voting 4-2 to repeal the ordinance placing the city’s most recent annexation attempt on the November ballot. The large looping annexation would effectively double the city’s population. More than 100 observers attended the meeting, waiting for the council to open the floor for comments addressing the matter.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. J.O. Hefley and son, Jimmie, have returned from Dallas, Texas, where they visited Six Flags Over Texas. They also visited her cousin, Boyce Moodie, in Smithland, Kentucky, and Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Herdy and children in Paducah, Kentucky.
Mr. and Mrs. James R. Harkness and daughter, Mrs. John Kirspel, and her daughter, Miss Sara Kirspel, have returned to their home in Shreveport, La., after visiting Miss Marguerite Silaz. Mrs. George S. Porbeck of Little Rock also was a recent guest of Miss Silaz.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Parker and children, Kevin, Laura and Michael, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, returned home after visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kelsey W. Parker, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. P.J. McCubbin, in Paris.
David Spatz of Tucson, Ariz., arrived for a visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth C. Spatz. He attends graduate school at the University of Arizona. Earlier this summer, he toured Mexico by motorcycle.
