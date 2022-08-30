Conway High opened its volleyball season with a straight set victory over North Little Rock, 25-11, 27-25 and 25-12. Jada Benton had nine kills and three blocks. Bailey McKee had 20 assists. McCall Wilkins added three aces. Abby Mann had 16 digs. Conway also won the JV game, 25-14, 26-14. Noted for their play were Courtney Campbell, Sara Nethercutt, Ashley Bernard, Jacklyn Quinit and Allison Weatherly.
From the Centerville Community News by Jennifer Freeman: Congratulations to LifeSong Baptist Church for being a gracious and successful host to the 134th Faulkner County Singing Convention. We understand the July 20 session saw a big crowd.
From the Holland Community News by Margie Fulmer: Mike and Madlyn and son, Dillian Cobb, and Dillian’s friend, Shelley of Concord, Calif., spent the weekend with their grandparents, Harold and Brenda Firestone.
Pat McCarron was recently elected president of the Conway Wampus Cats Athletic Booster Club. Other officers elected are Ed Clawson, vice president; Pam Neuhofel, treasurer; and Katrina Wilcox, secretary.
A service project sponsored by the Geography Club at Carl Stuart Middle School raised $700 for Heifer Project animals. All of the geography classes at the school participated in the fund-raising event which began in October. Students selected the animals to send to other countries by voting on the best plan. The animals included a water buffalo, llama, goat, three rabbits and a flock of chickens. Trees and beehives were also donated.
The Rev. and Mrs. Paul Lanier and children, Paul Stewart and Diane, of Crystal River, Fla., visited W.A. Lanier and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Owens.
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Nutter have returned from Fort Worth, Texas, where he attended the southern States Apprenticeship Conference. Mr. Nutter is an instructor at the carpentry apprenticeship school in Conway. The Nutters also visited Six Flags Over Texas at Arlington.
Miss Laura Bell has returned to Conway after a visit with Miss Julie Nutter at the home of Miss Nutter’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Nutter, in Fayetteville.
