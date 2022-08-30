Conway High opened its volleyball season with a straight set victory over North Little Rock, 25-11, 27-25 and 25-12. Jada Benton had nine kills and three blocks. Bailey McKee had 20 assists. McCall Wilkins added three aces. Abby Mann had 16 digs. Conway also won the JV game, 25-14, 26-14. Noted for their play were Courtney Campbell, Sara Nethercutt, Ashley Bernard, Jacklyn Quinit and Allison Weatherly.

From the Centerville Community News by Jennifer Freeman: Congratulations to LifeSong Baptist Church for being a gracious and successful host to the 134th Faulkner County Singing Convention. We understand the July 20 session saw a big crowd.

