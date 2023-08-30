By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Airman 1st Class Marcus Kraatz, a native of Vilonia, was recently pictured as loadmaster for the 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules. He was pictured removing G-14 clevises from a static line after releasing cargo during an air drop mission over a remote location in Afghanistan. In support of Operation Enduring Freedom, C-130 aircrews ensure that troops have adequate supplies of food, water and fuel to complete group operations. Kraatz is deployed from the 61st Airlift Squadron of Little Rock Air Force Base.
From the Shady Grove News: Rose Lee and Robert McElroy visited friends, Jim and Donna Wiles of Mayflower. Sunny Earnhart, Marion McGinty, Elizabeth Johnson, Mary Jane and Jamie Butler attended a baby shower at the Greenbrier home of Kristen Barrnett for Haden Brown, son of Brittney and Clay Brown.
(1998)
Harvey and Odeal Adams of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Aug. 16 at the home of their son and daughter-in-law, John W. and Stacia Adams. Mr. and Mrs. Adams were married Aug. 15, 1948, in Conway. Mrs. Adams is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mason Loveless. Mr. Adams is a son of Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Adams. They have two grandchildren. Mr. Adams is retired from construction work and Mrs. Adams is retired from the public schools.
AAA Insurance recently won the postseason tournament in the YBMA Minor League and finished with a 19-1 record. Team members are Bobby Banister, Conor Russell, C.J. Criswell, Mitch Ferrell, Jordan Roulston, Collin Torian, Micha Wallis, Andrew Roberson, Stephen Crain, Luke Pruett and Clay Grace. Ben Roberson is bat boy and the coaches are Bryan Roberson, Anthony Russell and Joe Pruett.
(1973)
Mrs. Kenneth Spatz has returned from a visit with her sister, Mrs. D.O. Wright, in Birmingham, Ala. They made trips to Gulf Shores, Ala., and Lake Wauchula, Fla.
Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. I.E. Belote were Mrs. Frank Belote and children of Bossier City, La.; Mr. and Mrs. Bill Troutman and son of Hot Springs; Mr. and Mrs. T.D. Belote and children of Greenbrier; Mr. and Mrs. Kendall F. Belote and daughter of North Little Rock; Bill K. Belote of Conway; Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Johnson and children of Jacksonville; and Richard H. Belote and his fiancée, Miss Janet Marsh, of Lawrence, Kan. Richard Belote, grandson of the I.E. Belotes, is a June graduate of the U.S. Military Academy in Annapolis, Md.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.