(2011)
The Hendrix College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams received several College Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team Awards for spring 2011. Among the awards was the CSCAA Scholar All-American Team Award, presented to teams achieving a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. Under Coach Jim Kelly, Hendrix has received this team honor each year in the 24-year history of the award.
Conway Corp. customers now have six new high-definition channels to enjoy. American Movie Classics, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Outdoor Channel, Spike, and Speed have all been added to the Conway Corp. high-definition lineup. The basic HD package now includes 50 channels and Conway Corp. plans to add five more channels by the end of 2011.
(1996)
Vilonia Mayor Lloyd Bise is calling out the National Guard to solve the city’s drainage problems. Bise got support from city council members to move forward to bring in guardsmen to dig into the city’s inadequate drainage system by cleaning out and widening a network of ditches and creeks that run through various parts of town. The city would provide some housing and fuel to operate the excavation equipment, as well as obtain right of way easements from residents.
The 84th annual St. Joseph Church Bazaar opened with a flourish and stayed on that frenetic course through its three-day run ending Sunday night. The tone of the big show orchestrated by the Catholic community was set during an early-bird giant flea market, where bazaar goers snapped up bargains galore.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Fielder and sons, Greg and Tim, of Broomfield, Colo., and Mrs. Alfred Cooley and children, Debbie, Bruce and John, of Baker, La., are visiting Mrs. Pearlie Rimmer and other relatives at Guy. Mrs. Cooley and Mrs. Fielder are daughters of Mrs. Rimmer. Sunday guests of Mrs. Rimmer were her son, W.J. Rimmer, Mrs. Rimmer and children, Lynette, James and Jeannie, of Clarksville.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee returned from a vacation trip. They attended big league baseball games in St. Louis, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. They were guests of Dr. and Mrs. William B. Holton in Chevy Chase, Md., and also visited Mr. McGee’s niece, Mrs. Paul W. Wise, Dr. Wise and their daughter, Anne, in Manassas, Va. They then spent three days in Williamsburg, Va., En route home they briefly visited Dr. and Mrs. William T. Flynt in Danville, Va., and the return trip was by Asheville, N.C., and Nashville, Tenn. Dr. Flynt is a former pastor of First Baptist Church in Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Roberts and son, Scotty, of Phoenix, Ariz., arrived to spend two weeks here with his father, Wylie J. Roberts, and his sister, Miss Jeannine Roberts.
