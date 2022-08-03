Centerpoint Free Will Baptist Church on Highway 64, east of Conway near Vilonia, will host a 100-year celebration at their annual homecoming. The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 5, with worship services at 10:30 a.m., followed by a potluck meal and afternoon service at 1:30. The church was organized under the shade trees in September 1912. There were a handful of members at that time. The first church building was erected shortly thereafter. The current sanctuary was built in 1972 and 1973. Over the past 100 year, the church has served as a lighthouse on the side of the much-traveled highway. It even served as a storm shelter, protecting more than 100 people who gathered in April 2011 when a tornado came through town.
George and Leila “Lee” Curran of Conway celebrated their wedding anniversary at a recent celebration at Grace United Methodist Church in Conway. The Currans were married July 31, 1937, in St. Louis. Mr. Curran was born in St. Louis, a son of the late Howard and Myrtle Curran. Mrs. Curran was born in Sparta, Ill., a daughter of the late Charles and Martha Ottesen Bicket. They are both retired. The Currans are parents of eight children: David Curran, the late Michael Curran, Connie McKinney, George Curran, Don Curran, Larry Curran, Joann Permenter and Mary Smith. They have 12 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
The Faulkner County Museum recently began accessing a notable collection of Native American arrowheads. Thousands of arrowheads from the collection of the Fred A. and Lois Glen Wilson Museum at Greenbrier are being cataloged, counted and assembled into exhibits by Dr. Leslie “Skip” Stewart-Abernathy, a survey archeologist at Arkansas Tech University.
Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Salter of Greenbrier returned from a vacation with their daughter, Mrs. Edward Milam, Mr. Milam, and Randy of Pine Bluff, to Louisiana, Texas, and Mexico.
The Rev. Mr. and Mrs. George Andrews and Tim of South Ash Street, and Mr. and Mrs. Neal Ward of Robins Street returned from a 12-day vacation to Florida. While there, they attended the Nazarene General Assembly in Miami.
Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Ferguson and daughter, Francie, and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Robins III attended the wedding of Charles Nickle and Miss Pamela Terry at the First Christian Church in Fayetteville. Mr. Nickle, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Karl Nickle, is a cousin to Mrs. Ferguson and Mr. Robins.
Miss Jackie Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Brown Jr., and Bill Durham, son of Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Durham, returned recently from a 17-day tour to Europe. They were members of an ambassador group composed of band and choir students from Arkansas who visited Holland, Germany, Switzerland, France and England.
