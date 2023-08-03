(2013)

Conway won one of four $25,000 prizes in the national PetSafe Bark for Your Park contest to help the city build a park specifically for its canine residents. In addition to the $25,000 Conway will receive from the contest, $25,000 in matching funds has been offered from another source, enough to build a dog park at the Don Owen Sports Complex. Judi Standridge, foster and adoption volunteer with the Humane Society of Faulkner County, entered Conway into the contest several months ago. Since then, Conway voters cast their online ballots up to twice a day to bring Conway to the top of 400 cities. The top 15 finalist cities were announced June 5.

