Conway won one of four $25,000 prizes in the national PetSafe Bark for Your Park contest to help the city build a park specifically for its canine residents. In addition to the $25,000 Conway will receive from the contest, $25,000 in matching funds has been offered from another source, enough to build a dog park at the Don Owen Sports Complex. Judi Standridge, foster and adoption volunteer with the Humane Society of Faulkner County, entered Conway into the contest several months ago. Since then, Conway voters cast their online ballots up to twice a day to bring Conway to the top of 400 cities. The top 15 finalist cities were announced June 5.
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Harrell of Mayflower celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Aug. 2 at First Baptist Church in Mayflower. They were married July 31, 1948, at Cato Methodist Church in Cato. Mrs. Harrell is the former Ramona Satterfield of Mayflower. Mr. Harrell is a retired farmer. They are the parents of Sandra Hamblen, Deborah Woodward and Rhonda Rolett, and have seven grandchildren.
Conway Country Club is hosting its first junior golf tournament in more than a decade, which is a testament both to the skill of the local golfers and the dedication of Barbara Sossamon of Conway. It’s appropriate that Sossamon is the director of the Arkansas State Golf Association junior designated event, as her grandson, Scotty Campbell, is among the best junior golfers in Conway. She has been accompanying him to tournaments throughout Arkansas for several years. The club hosted a couple of junior stroke championships in the mid-1980s.
Miss State College of Arkansas, Debbie Purtle of Conway, came away from the Miss Arkansas Pageant as the Outstanding Talent Award winner with $1,000 in cash, two Miss America trophies and $450 in scholarships. Selected as second runner-up in the state contest in Hot Springs, Miss Purtle had won the preliminary talent competition with a vocal number, “Maybe This Time,” from “Cabaret.” She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Brown of Camden, formerly of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. B.A. Potts and son, Mark, arrived from San Francisco, Calif., to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Langley. They also will visit Mr. and Mrs. Steve Langley and children in Jonesboro.
Mr. and Mrs. Tony Earl returned from a week’s vacation in Mannington, W.Va., visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Loren Earl. Mrs. Tony Earl is the former Debbie Sample.
