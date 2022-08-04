Kindergarten teacher Meredith Thone was pictured pointing out letters to Noah Files, 5, during assessments at Woodrow Cummins Elementary School. Teachers tested about 45 students in one day during Kindergarten Camp to see how much they know going into Kindergarten. A total of about 100 students will be assessed at the school before school begins Aug. 20.
ComicCon-Way, a gathering of fans of anime, sci-fi and video gaming, is set for Nov. 9 and 10 at the Faulkner County Library. According to sponsors, the convention’s goal is “to bring appreciation to the true art, entertainment and benefits of comics, graphic novels and gaming.” Expected to attend are nine artists, writers and filmmakers. Two concerts and a video gaming tournament are also planned.
The Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging their community to recycle by helping make it more convenient. The chamber has made arrangements to have a recycling trailer in downtown Mayflower the first Saturday of every month. They have been sponsoring the project for the past four months. The trailer is provided by the Conway landfill. Before this, some Mayflower residents were driving to Conway to recycle.
John Hutchcraft of Hutch Auction Co. in Conway has joined the National Auctioneers Association, an international trade association based in Kansas. As a member of the NAA, he will join 5,800 other auctioneers around the world committed to professionalism in the auction profession. He specializes in the sales of all personal property, antiques, collectibles, dolls, firearms and farm equipment.
Voters in the Mayflower area endorsed an annexation proposal last week which will make the municipality the second largest in Faulkner County. The vote was 115-72. In the special election, voters approved the annexation of approximately 1,760 acres in which there are 900 residents. Thus, Mayflower, which had a population of 469 persons, will become a community of more than 1,300. Population in Greenbrier is 582 and population in Vilonia is 421.
The Commander of District No. 5 of Arkansas Veterans of Foreign Wars has been chosen to receive the highest honor awarded by the national organization to a commander on any level. Karl Ford of Ash Street in Conway has been named an All-American district commander for his aggressive leadership in substantially increasing the district’s total VFW membership, organizing new posts, and promoting all programs sponsored by the national organization. Only 22 of some 800 District Commanders won this honor. He will be honored at the national convention in Minneapolis, Minn., later this month.
