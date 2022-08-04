Kindergarten teacher Meredith Thone was pictured pointing out letters to Noah Files, 5, during assessments at Woodrow Cummins Elementary School. Teachers tested about 45 students in one day during Kindergarten Camp to see how much they know going into Kindergarten. A total of about 100 students will be assessed at the school before school begins Aug. 20.

ComicCon-Way, a gathering of fans of anime, sci-fi and video gaming, is set for Nov. 9 and 10 at the Faulkner County Library. According to sponsors, the convention’s goal is “to bring appreciation to the true art, entertainment and benefits of comics, graphic novels and gaming.” Expected to attend are nine artists, writers and filmmakers. Two concerts and a video gaming tournament are also planned.

