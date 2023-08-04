By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Riley Sellers of Conway placed first among Kindergarten entries in the Arkansas Educational Television Network PBS KIDS GO! Writers Contest with “The Adventures of Joe.” Sellers and all other first place Arkansas winners have been entered in the national PBS KIDS GO! Contest, where they will compete against other state winners. Sellers was one of 150 students across Arkansas who participated in this year’s contest. Entries were judged on originality, creative expression, storytelling and integration of text and illustrations.
(1998)
Hendrix College presented eight awards on the high school and junior high levels at its annual volleyball camp this week. Senior high level winners from Faulkner County included Meagan Kelly of St. Joseph (hustle); Amber Pierce of Conway (blocker); and Tiffany Gosnell of St. Joseph (most improved). Junior high awards went to Erica Freda of St. Joseph (server); Jill Curry of Conway (defense); Kathryn Cunningham of Conway, (hustle); and Bridget Hiegel of St. Joseph (blocker).
Doug McMillen of Wooster was named Rotarian of the Year for 1997-98 by the Morrilton Rotary Club. His award was presented at the annual Rotary Club banquet held in June. McMillen and his wife, Lameta, have three children. He works for Koontz Electric Co. Inc. of Morrilton.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. John H. McNutt left for Lafayette, Ind., to attend the national Laymen’s Retreat of the United Methodist Church. They accompanied a group from Little Rock and traveled by bus.
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Denosky and children, Steve and Joan, have moved from Albany, N.Y., and are residing on Watkins Street. Mrs. Denosky, the former Helen Reeves, is a daughter of Tom Reeves and sister of Mrs. Bill Rhea.
Mr. and Mrs. James Sohn and daughters, Cheryl and Debbie, of Alexandria, Va., arrived for a 10-day visit with his mother, Mrs. R.M. Hilger and Mr. Hilger.
A weekend guest of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Coney and Steve was H.B. Coney of North Ridgeville, Ohio. He also visited Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Coney and children at Greenbrier.
The Rev. Steve Ulmer, associate pastor of the First Baptist Church, was in Glorieta, N.M., last week to attend a Sunday school conference.
