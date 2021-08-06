(2011)
With a boost from pro golfer Stacy Lewis, Conway’s Summar Roachell has reached the international level of gold. Roachell, a junior-to-be at Conway High School, is a captain’s pick for the 12-member United States team that will compete in the PING Junior Solheim Cup in September at Killen Castle in County Meath, Ireland. Roachell was one of two players added to the team by former LPGA golfer Meg Mallon. The U.S. team will go against a team from Europe in a Ryder Cup-type format.
Ryan Meek is the new volleyball coach at Hendrix College, replacing Mary Ann Schlientz, who has retired from coaching and returned to teaching after nine seasons with Hendrix. Prior to joining the Hendrix staff, Meek spent two seasons at Missouri Southern State University.
Hailey Ellzey, 10, a junior member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, was presented a Citation of Merit from the DAV. Some of her activities include selling raffle tickets, helping serve at the annual pancake breakfast, corresponding with soldiers stationed in Afghanistan. In her latest raffle for Emmalee Fitzgerald, she raised $1,142.
(1996)
Beverly Shofner of Greenbrier is spending the summer as an intern in the communications department of the Arkansas Educational Television Network. She is studying advertising and public relations at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
Craig Adamson of Conway attended the life insurance industry’s 1996 Million Dollar Round Table annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif. A three-year member of the Round Table, he was among nearly 5,000 members, guests and speakers from more than 40 nations in attendance.
Amy Dawn Meredith of Hot Springs and John Joseph Forbus of Dallas were united in marriage July 27, 1996, in Greene Chapel at Hendrix College. Parents of the couple are Billie D. Meredith of Hot Springs and the late Juanita Meredith, and Mr. and Mrs. David Forbus of Sardis (Saline County). The Rev. Philip Hathcock of Conway performed the double-ring ceremony.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. John W. Coleman and daughter, Karen, of Tucson, Ariz., arrived to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Lane. The Colemans plan to be here about a week.
Fifteen Conway High School cheerleaders were among 226 girls attending a weeklong workshop last month at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville as part of the Razorback Cheerleaders’ Workshop. Representing Conway High School were Nancy Daves, Sara Dean, Debbie Dunaway, DeeAnn Evatt, Elizabeth Farris, Nelda Gray, Sharon Gray, Kay Hammett, Robin Lewis, Celeste Muse, Rita O’Kelley, Cindy Purtle, Laura Robins, Debbie Sellers and Teresa Terry.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Stevens of Spanaway, Wash., are visiting her mother, Mrs. Rebecca Glover, and his sisters, Miss Josephine Stevens and Mrs. Jane McElroy.
